Make your beauty regime easier with these must-have beauty gadgets that are now on sale for the Amazon Prime Day event.

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024 and only a few hours left until the sale ends at midnight (July 17). So if you’ve been thinking about buying a beauty gadget for a while but haven’t as it's just that bit too expensive then now is the time.

As a beauty editor with over 20 years of experience in the industry I have tried and tested some wonderful beauty gadgets. These are my top five must-have products that really do make your beauty routine quicker and easier.

1 The bestselling 21J Laser Hair Removal Device, 3-in-1 Functions £84.49 (rrp £109.99). At home laser hair removal gadgets make removing unwanted body hair a lot easier to do. Customers are loving this easy-to-use device that is perfect for legs, face and bikini area.

2 VRAIKO Lily Neck Face Massager, Face Sculpting Tool £28.79 (rrp 35.99). LED therapy is a a big buzz word in the beauty industry right now for anti-aging results. This beauty gadget will help rejuvenate your skin with its thermal, triple action LED and vibration and help lift and tighten your skin.

3 GUGUG Facial Skin Scrubber, Ultrasonic Skin Spatula Face Blackhead Remover Scraper £18.39 (rrp £27.58). Blackheads are the bane of my life and this facial cleaner helps remove them and keeps skin looking clean and fresh. It has four modes for a deep clean and pore scrubber plus two silicone covers

4 Hangsun Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine £17.90 (rrp £29.99). Another pain in the neck chore to do is cleaning makeup brushes. No one has the time or the patience to sit, wash and dry brushes - it takes too long. That’s why you need this electronic makeup brush cleaner that will wash and dry all your brushes in seconds.

5 Rantizon Portable Makeup Mirror £9.59 (rrp £11.99). Speaking of makeup gadgets to make your life easier, this portable makeup mirror with LED lights is an essential when your travelling. It’s compact and will easily fit in your handbag so perfect if you’re on the go or flying to an exotic destination.

The Amazon Prime Day event ends at midnight July 17 so don't miss out on the amazing deals.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.