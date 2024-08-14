Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Injectable breast implants are now available and can take you from size B cup to a C in just 15 minutes.

Erin Alexander received the world's first injectable breast implant procedure. On Tuesdays This Morning host Josie Gibson and Rylan Clarke were joined by plastic surgeon Dr Adrian Richards from iQonic Aesthetics, London - the only surgeon in the UK to perform this procedure - and his cosmetic patient Erin.

The mum of two, who underwent the procedure 13 days prior to appear on the ITV daytime show, claimed she was up and about the next day and doing gentle exercise just a few days later.

She said: “The downtime is pretty minimal. I have gone from a small B to a C or D, obviously they are still settling, so I am not too sure on the size yet but I am definitely seeing a fullness that I never had before.”

Dr Richards showed a demonstration of the cosmetic procedure and explained: “Now Erin would be completely numb, I would make a little incision right behind her peck, and then we make a little tunnel through, and the next stage is we would have to blow up this balloon.

“Then we leave it a little bit so everything relaxes around it, then you deflate it, take it out and then the implant, which is diamond shaped, is already in here. This is the first ever injectable implant ever and the UK is leading it.”

In traditional breast implant surgery patients are advised to take two weeks off work, it can take six to eight weeks to fully recover and patients are left with scars under the breast where the incision is made to put the implants in. Erin explained to the This Morning hosts that the scarring was what put her off the traditional method.

What is the Mia Fem Tech procedure?

According to the official Mia Fem Tech - The new procedure is called Mia [minimal invasive augmentation] Fem Tech is a minimally invasive breast augmentation technique that uses a patented device to inject implants into the breast without using a scalpel.

How much is the Mia Fem Tech procedure?

The new procedure and new technology to do this cosmetic procedure is reportedly similar in price to traditional breast implant surgery so not a cheaper option. The appeal is more the no scarring and quick recovery instead of a cheaper price tag.

