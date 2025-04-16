Brio's Beechwood Park team delivers egg-ceptional amount of Easter Eggs collected for local foodbank

Beechwood Park team hands over donations to North Cotswold Foodbank

The team and residents at Beechwood Park in Stow-on-the-Wold have been busy collecting chocolate eggs on the run up to Easter, and their impressive pile of goodies has now been delivered to the North Cotswold Foodbank.

An egg-ceptional number of Easter eggs have kindly been donated by the Beechwood Park team, residents and caring locals – all in time to make Easter weekend a little happier for those in need.

Matt Cotton, General Manager at Beechwood Park, shared: “We’re always looking at ways we can give back to our lovely community and we were touched by the number of local people who popped in to add their donation to our collection. There are many families and individuals who deserve a treat at this time of year, and we hope our donations bring a smile this Bank Holiday weekend.

“Our team and residents would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who got involved and we wish everyone a very happy Easter.”

Beechwood Park is an age-exclusive community, situated in the picturesque market town of Stow-on-the-Wold, in the Cotswolds. The stunning development features a collection of homes, where a number of one, two and three-bedroom apartments are available to buy, rent or part buy/part rent.

All homes come with their own outdoor space as well as access to landscaped gardens; there is also an extensive range of facilities including a contemporary wellness suite, hobby room, roof terrace, landscaped gardens, fitness studio and outdoor exercise trail, plus the Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

Beechwood Park offers modern, stylish retirement, whilst the team on hand can offer a range of care and support packages if or when required.

