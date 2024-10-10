61% of British women call for new law to penalise sexist mechanics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been announced today that 61% of British women call for new regulations to be put into place for mechanics and garages to receive penalties if a woman can prove that she’s been ripped off, reveals in research by Carly, the direct-to-consumer car diagnostics company.

New research reveals that only 23% of women fully trust a garage to be fair and correct with them when taking their car in for a job, with the remaining 77% feeling unable to fully trust a garage. Furthermore, half of women (50%) feel they have been mis-sold or deceived about the necessity of repairs at some point and 45% say that they are not wholly confident that the charges from garage bills are accurate or fair. This suggests “Pink Pricing”, a notion where women are charged more than men for the same product because of their gender.

Car diagnostics company Carly is stepping up to disrupt the automotive industry and put women back in the driving seat with a range of tools to boost confidence when visiting a car garage. Carly recently launched a Repair Costs AI tool that allows drivers to estimate issues wrong with their car and get a correct cost prediction for the repairs needed, completely for free. Both tools are intended to arm the user with as much information as possible so that they have the assurance to chat openly and honestly with car garages.

Woman with Broken Down Car

The survey also showed that it’s not just affecting women’s pockets, but also their mental health, with one in four women (25%) reporting they find nothing more stressful than visiting the car garage.

Penelope Silver, who has previously felt taken advantage of because of her gender, states: “People underestimate how anxiety-inducing it is for women to get car repairs, even today. We're still profiled and taken advantage of because we're perceived as lacking knowledge. We shouldn’t have to fight twice as hard just to be treated fairly and honestly.”

For Carol Hughes, it wasn’t just her mental health at stake but her physical well-being, as she relied on her car for vital hospital appointments. She explains, “When my newly purchased car broke down on the way home, the garage wouldn’t take me seriously until I had a male mechanic repeat exactly what I had told them. I lost so much money and risked my health because they would only listen to a partner.”

Daniel Meeghan, UK Country Manager of Carly, adds: “The fact that women are still being treated unfairly in car maintenance is shocking, but it's a reality we aim to change by increasing industry transparency. If more women—and all drivers, for that matter—have access to accurate, real-time information about their cars, they can feel empowered to question their mechanics, leading to long-term, trustworthy relationships with car garages.”

The company launched to market in 2023 with its scanner and app duo that allows users to receive a health report to their phone app within minutes, underlining any true faults with the car under the bonnet to offer transparency and save time and money. Carly’s Repair Costs AI is its newest product to the UK market.

