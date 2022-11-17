How Jeremy Hunt’s announcement is likely to affect drivers, from car tax on EVs to road pricing and changes to fuel duty

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce wide ranging tax increases and spending cuts as part of his Autumn Statement on Thursday.

In the face of soaring inflation Mr Hunt has already said he will have to make “difficult decisions”. These are expected to affect everything from council tax to energy bills and motorists are likely to be among the groups hit by efforts to balance the country’s books.

Although details of how the mini-budget will affect drivers aren’t yet clear there are a number of key areas where motorists could see significant changes.

Car tax for EVs

Among the biggest changes hinted at for the Budget is applying car tax to electric vehicles for the first time. Until now owners of EVs have not had to pay annual Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) but Whitehall sources have hinted that today’s statement could include provision to change this by 2025.

The shift from petrol and diesel cars towards electric vehicles threatens to cost the Treasury £7 billion in lost VED and applying the tax - currently set at £165 for most cars - to EVs is seen as one way of addressing this. The Government source told the Telegraph that it was “inevitable” that EV owners would have to pay tax.

Advertisement

Road pricing

On Wednesday a former special adviser to ex-Transport Minister Grant Shapps hinted that Mr Hunt could announce plans for a pay-as-you-drive road pricing programme. Meera Vahder tweeted: “Tomorrow Jeremy Hunt is expected to launch proposals on road pricing - a new form of taxation which will overhaul fuel duty and VED. Long awaited it takes a brave govt to propose wholesale change to the way we pay for driving.”

Road pricing has been raised as a potential solution to the declining revenue from fuel duty and car tax. Although millions of petrol and diesel cars will remain on the roads long after the 2030 ban on new combustion engine cars, income from the duty on petrol and diesel will plummet in coming years. It is predicted that by 2040, the Treasury will face a loss of £35bn between fueld duty and VED losses.

Under a road pricing scheme, drivers of all types of vehicle would pay according to how much and where they use their car. Such a scheme could factor in the type of vehicle and the roads it is driven on and its backers say it should support vulnerable groups such as those with mobility issues, and people in remote areas to ensure they are not adversely affected.

The Transport Select Committee said last year that telematics-based road pricing was the only viable solution to the fuel duty and VED black hole. However, when London mayor Sadiq Khan proposed a road pricing scheme for the capital earlier this year, City Hall warned the technology was “years away”.

Electric cars could become subject to VED for the first time

Advertisement

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The fact the Chancellor is giving serious thought to how drivers pay for road use in the future is potentially a landmark moment in how drivers are taxed. As more electric vehicles come on to our roads, revenue from fuel duty and vehicle excise duty will decline, so it’s inevitable a new system will have to be developed. Whatever any new taxation system looks like the most important thing is that it’s simple, transparent and fair to drivers of both conventional and electric vehicles.”

Fuel duty

Motoring groups and fuel campaigners have urged the Chancellor not to change the current fuel duty rate, warning that adding to the price of petrol and diesel will only make inflation worse.

In his March mini-Budget, Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in a token effort to ease the pressure of soaring fuel prices. That brought the tax on fuel down from 57.95p per litre to 52.95p per litre, denying the exchequer millions of pounds in revenue. The reduction is due to remain in place until March 2023 but ending it early would be a quick way to raise more money for the Treasury.

However, observers have warned that doing so would have a damaging effect on the economy and push up inflation further. RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Our analysis shows there is a clear link between inflation – however it’s measured – and fuel prices. When the prices drivers pay to fill up rise, inflation seems certain to follow.

Advertisement

“We therefore strongly urge the Prime Minister and Chancellor not to tamper with fuel duty, as doing so would force the millions of hard-working people who depend on their cars to spend even more on petrol and diesel, putting even more stress on already-squeezed household budgets. So many of us have little choice but to drive, so it would be very unfair to punish people for getting to work, doing the weekly shop or visiting and caring for family members.”