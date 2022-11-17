Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will promise a plan to weather an economic “storm” as he risks a backlash by unveiling a £54billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts.
He will tell MPs today that his autumn statement will put the UK on a “balanced path to stability” as he tackles the “enemy” of inflation, which has soared to a 41-year high. Hunt is expected to announce council tax rises, cut the energy bill support from April and reduce the top rate of income tax.
His package will stand in stark contrast to his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s unfunded splurge of tax cuts less than two months ago, which further dented the UK’s finances The Chancellor will make his autumn statement in the House of Commons from 11.30am, which is expected to last for around an hour. After this the documents will get taken to the Office for Budget Responsibility, who will give a briefing at around 2pm, and Labour’s Rachel Reeves will respond.
Autumn statement live
What could Jeremy Hunt reveal in fiscal policy event? From tax rises to public spending cuts
Tax hikes
The tax hike rumour mill has been in full swing since it became clear the UK has a big gap to fill in its finances.
Hunt told the BBC on Sunday (13 November) that he had been “explicit” that taxes are “going to go up”. The broadcaster also reported that the Chancellor is looking to raise an additional £20 billion in tax.
But the big question is which taxes will be hiked. The Treasury has managed to remain relatively tight-lipped about its plans for raising additional revenue from the taxpayer.
We know some taxes, like capital gains tax, are being earmarked for potential hikes. It has also been reported that income tax thresholds will be frozen until 2028 - something that would effectively work as a tax rise given incomes tend to increase over time.
Public spending cuts
A bit like tax rises, we know public spending is going to be cut - estimates reckon Hunt will seek to chop off £35 billion - but we don’t know where the axe will fall. According to the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), this would amount to a cut of 15% from government departments’ budgets if health and defence remain ringfenced.
Ever since Liz Truss’s u-turns began, there have been many reports of departments being told to find efficiency savings. Spending on everything from schools, to policing and foreign aid could be slashed.
However, some economists have disputed the need for deep spending cuts, with a group organised by think tank the Economic Change Unit saying they would be an “act of self harm”.
Triple lock pension scrapped
Pensioners have already taken a hit this year, after the pensions triple lock was frozen by the Boris Johnson government.
The freeze meant the state handout rose just 3.1% in April 2022 - despite inflation being three-times higher at the time. The cost of living has only continued to increase ever since, meaning pensioners have seen a real-terms cut in their incomes.
Liz Truss appeared to throw the future of the key Conservative manifesto pledge into doubt when it became clear she would need to perform u-turns after her mini budget. Mr Sunak has not provided any reassurance since then.
Former Chancellor Lord Hammond - who Jeremy Hunt is known to have consulted in recent weeks - told GB News on 10 November that he believed the policy might remain in place in the short-term. However, he called for a reappraisal of it in the “longer run” because he believes it is “unsustainable” in its current form.
Some targeted support
In amongst the doom and gloom, it’s expected Hunt will announce more targeted support for poor and vulnerable households in a bid to help them manage the cost of living crisis. Energy bills grants could be set to continue for pensioners and those on state benefits, while a higher cap is paid by everyone else.
Also understood to be under consideration is an increase to the national living wage - the legal minimum you can be paid if you’re aged 23 or over. The Times has reported the rate could rise from £9.50 an hour to around £10.40 - a near-10% increase - although it would still be well short of the Real Living Wage.
During his time as Chancellor, Sunak opted for targeted handouts - such as the cost of living payment - as opposed to the universal (and expensive) help Liz Truss sought to provide.
A grim OBR forecast
Capping it all off will be a long-awaited Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast that is expected to make for grim reading. Indeed, the lack of an OBR report at the mini budget was one of the main reasons for why markets received Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts so poorly. Its omission gave the impression that the government was ignoring the economic realities faced by the UK, and were essentially flying blind.
The Financial Times has reported that the OBR has told the Treasury that borrowing costs are now £70 billion higher than expected, with borrowing set to rise to around £100 billion by 2026/27. In comparison, its previous assessment of the UK economy in March found a £31.6 billion deficit.
The reason why it has risen so much is that the cost of servicing government debt has risen since the mini budget as a result of a fall in the pound’s value and higher interest rates. The OBR is also believed to be factoring in a reduction in tax receipts during the likely recession the UK faces, and the continuing impact of inflation on public spending on things like benefits.
Why is autumn statement happening?
Before his sacking, Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng promised to set out the government’s medium-term plans for the UK economy, and provide an independent forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), my colleague Henry Sandercock writes.
It came after he gave a mini budget that pledged to make a swathe of tax cuts without providing any costings. Liz Truss had hoped her tax cuts would fuel an economic boom because the cost of doing business in the UK would have been reduced - as well as keeping the UK out of a recession, she hoped trickle down economics and putting money back into people’s pockets would ease the cost of living. However, this was found to be fantasy economics.
Crucially, these tax cutting plans were not accompanied by the customary OBR analysis - something which spooked markets as they felt the government was about to embark on a costly public borrowing spree.
When it became clear the markets needed reassurance that the government did have a plan to get government borrowing under control, Kwarteng announced a budget event that would set out the Liz Truss government’s medium term plans. While initially scheduled for November, the then-Chancellor was forced to bring it forward to Halloween at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham after coming under severe political pressure.
Kwarteng was also forced to u-turn on a planned cut to the 45p income tax rate he wanted to introduce - a tax cut that would have benefitted the UK’s highest earners. However, this did not go far enough for MPs or the markets, and an embattled Liz Truss opted to sack Kwarteng in an apprent bid to extend the life of her premiership - a move that ultimately failed.
With Jeremy Hunt scrapping many of the mini budget tax cuts upon his appointment as Chancellor on 14 October in a bid to improve the UK’s economic position, it became clear Truss would soon be out of a job. This eventually took place a lot more quickly than anyone would have expected.
When Rishi Sunak then came into office, the emphasis turned towards tax hikes and spending cuts to fill a £40 billion black hole and restore the Conservatives credibility with both the public and the markets. He delayed the budget from Halloween to 17 November.
Jeremy Hunt has said this event will seek to “balance the books” - a direct reference to the austerity budgets seen during the tenure of George Osborne - and bring down the inflation that has been driving the cost of living crisis.
What time is the autumn statement?
Timings have not yet been officially released, but NationalWorld understands the speech will begin at approximately 11.30am, and last for around an hour. It was originally scheduled to be at 10.30am, but has been delayed so Rishi Sunak can make a statement after returning from the G20 summit.
Afterwards Labour’s Rachel Reeves will respond and an OBR forecast briefing will then take place at around 2pm. The OBR event will finally give the public and the markets an insight into the state of the UK’s public finances. The independent public body will be able to tell us how much of a budget deficit the UK faces, as well as how much the tax measures Hunt sets out will raise.
Jeremy Hunt faces the biggest moment of his political career this week when he delivers his first UK budget speech since becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer.
He is expected to announce a swathe of tax hikes and public spending cuts as the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seeks to fill the fiscal black hole left behind by his predecessor Liz Truss. It is believed the autumn statement could see a reboot of the austerity introduced during the 2010s under David Cameron and George Osborne.
It comes after Hunt announced arguably the biggest set of u-turns in British political history on 17 October, as the Chancellor sought to repair the economic and political damage caused by Liz Truss’s disastrous mini budget.
The huge set of unfunded tax cuts promised by Truss during the Conservative leadership contest and implemented by ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng caused the pound to fall to record lows, led to a narrowly-avoided run on pension funds, and saw UK mortgage rates leap to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. The UK now also faces a lengthy recession.