My colleague Henry Sandercock has written a piece on five things we can expect from Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement. You can read the piece in full here.

Tax hikes

The tax hike rumour mill has been in full swing since it became clear the UK has a big gap to fill in its finances.

Hunt told the BBC on Sunday (13 November) that he had been “explicit” that taxes are “going to go up”. The broadcaster also reported that the Chancellor is looking to raise an additional £20 billion in tax.

But the big question is which taxes will be hiked. The Treasury has managed to remain relatively tight-lipped about its plans for raising additional revenue from the taxpayer.

We know some taxes, like capital gains tax, are being earmarked for potential hikes. It has also been reported that income tax thresholds will be frozen until 2028 - something that would effectively work as a tax rise given incomes tend to increase over time.

Public spending cuts

A bit like tax rises, we know public spending is going to be cut - estimates reckon Hunt will seek to chop off £35 billion - but we don’t know where the axe will fall. According to the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), this would amount to a cut of 15% from government departments’ budgets if health and defence remain ringfenced.

Ever since Liz Truss’s u-turns began, there have been many reports of departments being told to find efficiency savings. Spending on everything from schools, to policing and foreign aid could be slashed.

However, some economists have disputed the need for deep spending cuts, with a group organised by think tank the Economic Change Unit saying they would be an “act of self harm”.

Triple lock pension scrapped

Pensioners have already taken a hit this year, after the pensions triple lock was frozen by the Boris Johnson government.

The freeze meant the state handout rose just 3.1% in April 2022 - despite inflation being three-times higher at the time. The cost of living has only continued to increase ever since, meaning pensioners have seen a real-terms cut in their incomes.

Liz Truss appeared to throw the future of the key Conservative manifesto pledge into doubt when it became clear she would need to perform u-turns after her mini budget. Mr Sunak has not provided any reassurance since then.

Former Chancellor Lord Hammond - who Jeremy Hunt is known to have consulted in recent weeks - told GB News on 10 November that he believed the policy might remain in place in the short-term. However, he called for a reappraisal of it in the “longer run” because he believes it is “unsustainable” in its current form.

Some targeted support

In amongst the doom and gloom, it’s expected Hunt will announce more targeted support for poor and vulnerable households in a bid to help them manage the cost of living crisis. Energy bills grants could be set to continue for pensioners and those on state benefits, while a higher cap is paid by everyone else.

Also understood to be under consideration is an increase to the national living wage - the legal minimum you can be paid if you’re aged 23 or over. The Times has reported the rate could rise from £9.50 an hour to around £10.40 - a near-10% increase - although it would still be well short of the Real Living Wage.

During his time as Chancellor, Sunak opted for targeted handouts - such as the cost of living payment - as opposed to the universal (and expensive) help Liz Truss sought to provide.

A grim OBR forecast

Capping it all off will be a long-awaited Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast that is expected to make for grim reading. Indeed, the lack of an OBR report at the mini budget was one of the main reasons for why markets received Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts so poorly. Its omission gave the impression that the government was ignoring the economic realities faced by the UK, and were essentially flying blind.

The Financial Times has reported that the OBR has told the Treasury that borrowing costs are now £70 billion higher than expected, with borrowing set to rise to around £100 billion by 2026/27. In comparison, its previous assessment of the UK economy in March found a £31.6 billion deficit.