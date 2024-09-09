Car expert tips for new student drivers ahead of academic year start

Buying your first car as a student or Gen Z can be daunting, but with car expert tips on budgeting, focus on safety, insurance and driving responsibilities you can make a smart and confident choice.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Department for Transport and Statista show that in the UK, there are 4.97 million people between the age of 17-29 that holds a UK driving license. Out of these, over half (55%) own a car and a fifth (22%) are planning on buying a car. 1 in 4 in this age group has also said they would purchase such car online.

With the majority of first-time students making up this year group, car experts from Harwoods has shared their tips for students (and their parents if they support) on what to think about when purchasing your first car. Harwoods reported that September is the month with the second highest number of car sales for them, especially for Audi models, indicating it is a popular time for students to purchase.

Car expert tips when buying your first car

Hand holding car keys infront of red car

Set a budget

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider your income, expenses, and financial goals. Remember to factor in ongoing costs like fuel, insurance, and maintenance when setting your budget.

Choose the Right Car

Selecting the right car depends on your lifestyle, needs, and preferences. Consider factors such as daily commute, passenger capacity, and cargo space.

Think Safety First

Safety is paramount, especially for new or younger drivers. Look for essential safety features like anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and traction control. Consider cars with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for added protection.

Inspect and Test Drive

A thorough inspection and test drive are crucial. Check the car's exterior, interior, engine, and mechanics for any signs of damage or wear. Pay attention to how the car handles, accelerates, and brakes during the test drive. Consider getting a professional inspection for added reassurance.

Additional Tips for Students and Parents

Research Car Insurance Options

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is crucial to compare quotes from different insurers to find the best coverage at an affordable price. Take advantage of online comparison tools to quickly and efficiently gather information from multiple companies. This research can help you identify the most cost-effective options that still provide adequate protection. Additionally, consider opting for an insurance policy that includes a black box, a telematics device that monitors and records driving behaviours such as speed, braking, and the times of day the car is used. These policies often reward safer driving habits with lower premiums, potentially saving you money when it’s time to renew your policy.

Consider Used Cars

Used cars typically cost significantly less while still providing reliable performance and good fuel efficiency. When exploring your options, consider a wide range of makes and models to find a car that suits your needs and preferences. Another benefit of choosing a used car is the reduced depreciation rate. New cars lose value quickly within the first few years, but used cars have already experienced this steep depreciation, meaning their value will not drop as rapidly, which can be advantageous if you plan to resell the car in the future.

Car Maintenance

Regular car maintenance is essential to ensure the longevity and reliability of your vehicle. Routine checks and servicing can help prevent significant issues from developing and ensure your car runs smoothly. Key maintenance tasks include regular oil changes, tyre rotations, brake inspections, and fluid level checks. Keeping up with these tasks can help avoid costly repairs down the line and maintain your car’s performance over time.

Discuss Driving Responsibilities

Setting clear expectations and rules for young drivers is an important aspect of promoting safe driving habits. Open communication between parents and young drivers can help establish these guidelines effectively. Discuss the responsibilities that come with driving. Regularly reviewing these expectations and providing constructive feedback can help young drivers develop safe and responsible driving habits, ultimately reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring their safety on the road.

For more information about what to think about when buying your first car, please visit: https://www.harwoods.co.uk/resources/news/buying-your-first-car-a-guide-for-students-and-parents