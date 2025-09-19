Two car brands are recalling models because of a fault which could see their brake pedals come off.

Citroen and Vauxhall have issued a recall alert on the C3, C3 Aircross and Frontera models.

Citroen has ordered a ‘stop-drive’ action to customers who have taken delivery of the latest generation of C3 and C3 Aircross models.

Customers haven’t yet received their new Vauxhall Fronteras, with the vehicles being inspected before deliveries commence.

What’s wrong with Citroen and Vauxhall cars and which ones are affected?

The recall was issued after right-hand-drive examples of Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross’ may not have a brake pedal box fitted to the correct specification for UK vehicles, which could cause a loss of braking.

This is the French firm’s third ‘stop-drive’ recall this year, after certain C3, C4, DS3, DS4 and DS5 models were found to have faulty airbag units.

What have Citroen and Vauxhall said?

Citroen and Vauxhall are owned by Stellantis, which also owns Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, and Ram Trucks among other brands. Citroen spokesperson told the PA News Agency: “The safety of its customers is Stellantis’ highest priority. During our regular quality process checks, an investigation revealed that certain right-hand-drive Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross could have a pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification and is at risk of loss of brake capability.

“If this were to happen, the automatic emergency braking (AEB) and the electronic parking brake would remain fully operational. We are initiating a stop-drive action to protect all customers of the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross affected. Customers will be provided a replacement vehicle whilst their car is checked and, if necessary, rectified.”

They added: “Stellantis remains fully committed to acting swiftly, transparently, and responsibly in addressing this issue, if any customer has any concerns they should contact customer services or their local retailer. Vauxhall aren’t impacted as deliveries haven’t started, vehicles are being checked and, if necessary, rectified.”