Thousands of motorists have been warned not to drive their cars after a new safety alert was issued.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citroen has expanded its “stop drive” recall to cover an additional 10,000 vehicles in the UK, affecting a number of C3, C4, DS3, DS4 and DS5 models built between 2009 and 2019.

The fault relates to airbags that may pose a serious risk to drivers and passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stop drive orders are enforced by the DVSA, with penalties of up to £2,500 in fines, three penalty points, or even a driving ban for motorists who ignore them.

In a statement provided to FleetPoint, Jay Kennedy of Blackcircles said: “A stop drive recall is a type of safety recall issued when a vehicle is found to have a defect that poses a significant safety risk, requiring owners to stop driving it immediately.

“These defects are usually severe, affecting critical systems like brakes, steering, or airbags, and could lead to serious injury or accidents if the vehicle continues to be driven.”

Drivers are advised not to use their vehicles under any circumstances until repairs are carried out.

Citroen owners who receive the notice should contact their dealership or manufacturer without delay and follow instructions from their insurance provider.