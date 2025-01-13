EV legend to grace the stage to take on charging myths

Excitement is in the air as we gear up to host EV legend Dan Caesar from Everything Electric at the highly anticipated Powered Up Conference 2025.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to our event, not just as a speaker but as a long-standing partner who has supported us throughout our electric vehicle (EV) journey. The presence of Dan Caesar and his team underscores the importance of collaboration in driving forward the EV revolution.

Since its inception, Everything Electric, founded by Robert Llewellyn, has been a cornerstone of EV education and advocacy. Their thought-provoking shows, insightful surveys, and campaigns like “Stop Burning Stuff” have pushed the conversation on clean energy to the forefront. With over 1,000 episodes on YouTube and a global audience exceeding 4 million monthly viewers, they’ve transformed how people view sustainable living. To have their support at the Powered Up Conference is an honour, and we’re excited to showcase the incredible insights they’ll bring to the table.

The conference kicks off with opening remarks by our event directors, Bill Murray and Harrison Hughes. They will set the stage for an inspiring day, welcoming attendees and framing the day’s focus on accessible, reliable, and sustainable EV infrastructure. Key themes include the enforcement of industry standards and the integration of renewable energy solutions. As they rightly emphasise, this is about sorting the wheat from the chaff—recognising companies operating at the highest level and ensuring they’re empowered to tackle large-scale tenders and bids.

A special acknowledgment goes to our partners, including Motability Operations, Landis+Gyr, Believ, and EVJuiceNgo, who have championed accessibility in EV charging solutions. Their contributions are pivotal as we strive to create a more inclusive future for EV drivers.

Setting the Tone with Peter Kyle MP

The conference’s keynote address will be delivered by the Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology. His speech will highlight the government’s initiatives and policies promoting EV innovation and adoption. This keynote will serve as a rallying call, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to NetZero goals and paving the way for constructive discussions throughout the day.

Thought-Provoking Panels

The day will feature five dynamic panel sessions, each tackling critical aspects of the EV ecosystem:

Panel 1: Building Successful Partnerships Between Hosts and Charging Companies

Moderated by a soon-to-be-announced expert, this panel will bring together leaders like Scott Edsall of EVJuiceNgo and Katherine Dunne from the London Borough of Hounslow. Discussions will explore how local authorities and charging companies can collaborate effectively to meet urban infrastructure needs, with case studies showcasing successes from cities like Brighton & Hove and Greater London. Panelists will delve into topics such as understanding town and city needs, customising charging solutions for diverse urban environments, and addressing pain points like procurement challenges and regulatory hurdles.

Panel 2: Charging Infrastructure Planning, Installation, and Grid Integration

This session dives into the future of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, with insights from Landis+Gyr’s Robert Harper, EVJuiceNgo’s Scott Edsall, and Mark Potter from 3ti. Topics include collaborative installation strategies, the role of battery storage in grid resilience, and leveraging consumer data for optimal site locations. Believ’s modular systems will be highlighted as a model for streamlined urban installations, ensuring scalability and efficiency.

Panelists will also discuss grid resilience in-depth, focusing on how innovations in battery storage can alleviate pressure on the grid as EV adoption scales up. Case studies from successful installations in regions like Hertfordshire and Somerset will provide concrete examples of how local challenges have been met with tailored solutions.

Panel 3: Accessible Charging Solutions for All Drivers

Accessibility takes centre stage with contributions from Jon Jenkins of Motability Operations and James Peacock of Zap Map. This panel will explore mandatory features for inclusive charging stations, community engagement strategies, and how accessibility can become a core requirement in tenders and policies. Examples of accessible designs and community feedback will be shared to highlight best practices.

Participants will also discuss Motability Operations’ role in shaping policies that prioritise accessibility. Highlighting real-world examples, this panel will focus on how inclusive design can address the unique needs of drivers with disabilities, ensuring no one is left behind in the transition to EVs.

Panel 4: Ensuring the Future of Urban Charging Networks

Dan Caesar will lead discussions on smart charging networks, battery storage innovations, and the future of public charging hubs in densely populated areas. Believ’s smart systems in Greater London will serve as a case study, demonstrating how data analytics and load management can optimise urban networks. Panelists will also address the integration of renewable energy sources and the challenges of scaling infrastructure in cities.

Insights will include how collaboration between manufacturers, installers, and urban planners can overcome the bottlenecks in deploying large-scale charging networks. The role of policy in incentivising smart solutions will be a key focus, along with predictions for future technological advancements in the sector.

Panel 5: EV Charging and Parking – Creating a Seamless User Experience

Scott Gow moderates this closing panel featuring Mark Smith from the Energy Saving Trust and Sirel Murray of Believ. Topics will include seamless parking and charging payments, pre-booking options, and sustainable funding models. Attendees will gain insights into effective signage, on-street bay management, and the integration of data insights to improve user experiences.

In addition to discussing payment systems and parking efficiency, the panel will examine how data-driven solutions can enhance the overall user journey. Sustainable models, such as balancing free and paid charging stations, will also be explored to highlight funding options that ensure equitable access while maintaining infrastructure viability.

Spotlight on Sponsors

This year’s Powered Up Conference has attracted some of the biggest names in the EV sector. We’re proud to have the support of Motability Operations, Landis+Gyr, Believ, EVJuiceNgo, EDF Energy, char.gy, and Compleo. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability has been instrumental in shaping the conference agenda.

Landis+Gyr is a leader in battery storage and load management, playing a pivotal role in discussions on grid resilience and renewable integration. Their expertise ensures that infrastructure can meet the demands of a growing EV market.

Believ brings innovative modular systems to the forefront, showcasing how charging infrastructure can be tailored to urban settings. Their scalable solutions are essential for meeting the needs of densely populated areas.

EVJuiceNgo highlights the future of V2G technology, providing insights into how smart, reliable systems can enhance grid resilience and support renewable energy adoption. Their forward-thinking approach exemplifies British innovation.

EDF Energy and char.gy bring valuable perspectives on renewable energy integration and community-based charging solutions, ensuring practical and scalable approaches to EV adoption.

Compleo offers cutting-edge solutions that bridge the gap between technology and sustainability, reinforcing the conference’s commitment to advancing the EV sector.

Networking and Collaboration

The conference concludes with a relaxed networking session at a local public house, offering attendees an opportunity to connect, share ideas, and unwind after a day of intensive discussions. This informal setting fosters collaboration and strengthens the relationships that drive the EV industry forward. Additionally, there will be a film screening featuring highlights from previous EV rallies, showcasing the progress and milestones achieved in recent years.

Powered Up: A Legacy of Leadership

The Powered Up Conference builds on our legacy of leadership in EV advocacy. With over a decade of experience and high-profile events like the London to Brighton EV Rally, we’ve consistently championed sustainable transportation. This conference is not just another event; it’s a platform to drive meaningful change, create local jobs, and contribute to the UK’s NetZero future.

Acknowledging the Support of Everything Electric

Throughout our journey, Everything Electric has been an invaluable ally. Their presence at this conference is a testament to their dedication to the EV cause. As we gather at the London Transport Museum on January 23, 2025, we’re reminded of the power of collaboration in achieving our shared goals. Together with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, we’re paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

We invite you to join us at the Powered Up Conference, where visionaries like Dan Caesar and organisations like Everything Electric will inspire and guide us. This is more than an event; it’s a movement, and we’re thrilled to have you on board.