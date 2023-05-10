Case study

In one recent case, an LV= customer was found to have been a victim of identity theft after making contact with a ghost broker.

Fiona had heard through a friend that someone could arrange cheap car insurance and had contacted them. She got into a WhatsApp conversation, where she discussed car insurance unknowingly with a ghost broker.

The ghost broker stated he could get cheaper cover by changing the address and occupation on the policy, but Fiona decided not to do this, and provided her genuine details. She then received insurance documents, which turned out to be fake. The ghost broker then went on to use Fiona’s details to obtain further insurance for other people with her address and information.