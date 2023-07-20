Brake calls for government to introduce new regime with minimum learning period, passenger restrictions and lower drink-drive limits to safeguard younger motorists

Almost two-thirds of people believe that a phased driving licence system that puts restrictions on newly qualified drivers should be introduced in Britain, according to a leading safety charity.

A survey by Brake found strong support for the idea of a progressive or graduated system, which the charity argues could help safeguard younger drivers, who are at greater risk of death or injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young drivers account for a disproportionate number of road deaths and casualties every year. The 17–24-year-old age group accounts for only 6% of all licence holders in Britain, yet represents 18% of all car drivers killed or seriously injured. Brake argues that by placing restrictions such as a minimum learning period, limit on passenger numbers and a lower drink-drive limit, new drivers would be better placed to develop their skills safely.

Its survey found 63% of people agreed and only 16% were actively opposed to the idea.

Calling for the government to introduce such a system, the charity said: “Normal brain development means young drivers are often more likely to take risks and are less able to regulate their impulses or understand the consequences of their decisions. Knowing these risks exist for young people, and knowing that there are ways to support and safeguard them, means the government has to act now.”

In a joint report on driver testing and education, Brake and Axa UK said evidence from New Zealand proved that such an approach could work. The report cited data that showed a progressive licensing system has led to a 23% reduction in car crash injuries for 15–19-year-olds, and a 12% reduction for 20–24-year-olds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brake’s interim CEO, Ross Moorlock, commented: “Brake has long been calling for this type of licensing to be introduced. We need a system in place that is designed to help and support people as they learn to drive.

“This report shows that nearly two-thirds (63%) of drivers surveyed said they would support a phased or progressive licensing system. This overwhelming majority demonstrates that there is clear public support and appetite for a system like this, and for ensuring we prioritise the safety of young drivers on our roads.

“We ask the government to ensure that in another six years we aren’t still asking for a system that we know could help safeguard young and new drivers on our roads.”

Earlier this year it was reported that the government was examining the idea of a graduated driving licence. In May, roads minister Richard Holden heard proposals for changes to the licensing system, including suggestions for restrictions on passengers under the age of 25 for the first six or 12 months, and a minimum learning period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, industry experts said that such a move could help reduce road casualties. The AA’s president, Edmund King, called it a “pragmatic” approach to improving road safety and Seb Goldin, CEO of Red Driving School said the high number of casualties among new and young driver showed there was “significant” risk that could not be ignored.