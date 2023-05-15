Hyundai i20 facelift brings upgraded specification and sharp new look

Hyundai has lifted the wraps from a newly-facelifted i20 hatchback. The third-generation i20 arrived in 2020, so this year’s updated version slots right into the correct model timeline. Set to go on-sale in a few months, the latest model of Hyundai’s supermini benefits from a subtle redesign, new occupant safety systems fitted as standard, and new interior technology.

(Photo: Hyundai)

Externally, the front receives a new radiator grille, while the badge has been relocated to the top of the bumper. That bumper has also been completely redesigned to include side air intakes and a lower lip. Across the entire new i20 range, the LED headlights from the N Line model look to have become standard.

At the rear, the bumper has also been updated with a more prominent imitation diffuser, while buyers will also be able to choose from new 16-inch or 17-inch alloys.

The designers have retained the sporty low roof profile and relatively long wheelbase, both combining to enhance the car’s aerodynamics. Buyers can also choose from three new exterior colours, Meta Blue Pearl, Lumen Grey Pearl and Lucid Lime Metallic (pictured).

Inside, the cabin is fitted with more goodies as standard, including a 4.1-inch LCD instrument display, over-the-air map updates, USB-C ports and 4G data connectivity. Tick the options box and you can have a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS tracking and wireless smartphone charging.

The new interior brings improved connectivity and a digital instrument display (Photo: Hyundai)

Marking the introduction of a the Lucid Lime Metallic exterior paintwork, Hyundai has added a Lucid Lime interior package to the option sheet. Perhaps not surprisingly, the pack includes redesigned seat fabrics and lime-coloured stitching. Perfect … if you like lime.

In addition, the facelifted i20 gets further enhanced safety systems as standard. These include lane-following assistance and forward collision-avoidance assistance. The latter applies the brakes when the car detects a coming collision at below 5mph and can now spot cyclists as well as pedestrians and other vehicles.

The facelifted models retain the current engine and transmission voices. That means a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology delivering two states of tune, either 98bhp or 118bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is available as an option.