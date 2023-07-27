Kia Sportage review: SUV's smart approach to family life is hard to beat

Kia's Qashqai rival ticks all the boxes for families looking for space, technology and value

(Photo: Kia)

In the car world there are cars that blow your socks off with wild performance, some that wow with five-star levels of luxury and others that stun with groundbreaking technology.

And then there are the ones that despite not being particularly fast or flash or futuristic still make you step back and appreciate just how good they are.

Cars like the Kia Sportage. Yes, it’s a mainstream family SUV with a regular old petrol engine but it fulfils its brief so competently and effortlessly that’s it's hard not to admire it.

This generation of Sportage came out in mid-2022 and was a massive improvement in every way on its predecessor. Design-wise it took risks to stand out amid a sea of competitors, with its sharp angles, massive grille and bold light clusters, but elsewhere the focus has been on providing the sort of all-round usability that endures long after its looks have become familiar.

Internally, that means the design is a little less adventurous but focused on creating a comfortable and user-friendly environment. The dashboard is dominted by two 12.3-inch displays with all the latest connectivity and smartphone mirroring but beneath the flashy screens is a practical, well thought out cabin with the variety of storage and charging options any 21st century family requires and plenty of space for passegners and luggage.

Some rivals offer a degree more legroom but the Sportage will comfortably accomodate a family of four and the 591-litre boot combined with touches like the 40:20:40 split in the rear bench mean it’s a flexible, practical space.

You can get the Sportage with a variety of drivetrains, as long as you don’t want diesel. There are straight petrol powered versions, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid, plus manual and auto options and the choice of two- or four-wheel-drive.

Most recently, I tested the entry-level option - a straightforward turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. With 148bhp and 184lb ft performance is decent enough for a family load-lugger but hybrid versions do offer a bit more punch. They also offer better efficiency, although the petrol’s 41mpg is reasonable for a car of this size.

The Sportage's interior is smartly laid out and neatly finished (Photo: Kia)

On the road, the combination of engine and gearbox makes for quiet, smooth and easy progress. There’s a general sense of calm that’s enhanced by impressive noise insulation and a well-damped ride that’s a match for any of its major rivals.

Overall, it’s a very undemanding car to drive. It’s also pretty unrewarding from a drivers’ perspective but then, how many buyers of mid-sized family SUVs have that at the top of their shopping list. No, far more important are things like how easy it is to get a child in and out of their car seat (very thanks to the raised height and wide opening doors); how much family stuff can you fit in the boot (tonnes thanks to one of the biggest boots in the class); and how much will it cost to run.

On that front, it’ll come down to engine choice - this basic petrol is actually the least efficient and most polluting version, so the higher price of hybrid versions is somewhat balanced out at the pumps and in tax terms. Even switching to an auto (a £1,600 upgrade) helps as it adds mild hybrid assistance that’s good for an extra 2mpg and a 6g/km reduction in emissions.

In terms of purchase price, the Sportage continues Kia’s history of offering strong value. It’s no longer a budget brand but entry-level cars start at just over £28,000 and our mid-range 3 spec was just over £32,000.

Confusingly, the 3 sits between GT Line and GT Line S trims but brings everything a modern family could ask for. Standard spec runs froom heated seats front and rear (essential, according to my kids) and dual-zone climate control to LED headlights, parking sensors and camera and a hefty suite of active and passive safety tech. It’s down to personal choice whether the panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and ventilated front seats are worth the extra £6k that the auto-only GT Line S will set you back.

There are Kias that will set you pulse racing and put a smile on your face - the EV6 GT or Picanto Turbo. The Sportage won’t do that but it will do everything you ask of it without asking much in return and without breaking the bank. And that’s worthy of appreciation in its own way.

Kia Sportage ‘3’

Price: £32,560

Engine: 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, turbo, petrol

Power: 148bhp

Torque: 184lb ft

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Top speed:113mph

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Economy: 41.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 154g/km

