Almost 400 supercars gather at Silverstone for birthday record as firm brings its first plug-in hybrid to the UK

(Photo: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini celebrated the UK leg of its global 60th birthday with a seismic double-header at Silverstone. Not only did it unveil its first plug-in hybrid, the 1001bhp Revuelto, for the first time in the UK, but it gathered together 382 Lamborghini cars — worth well in excess of £70 million — on-track to set a provisional new world record.

First, the Revuelto, which was introduced to a small group of media by the always impeccable, annoyingly suave, Stephan Winklemann, Lamborghini’s chairman and CEO.

So, what of the Revuelto? Essentially it’s the replacement for the Aventador. And given we’ve waited a long time for its arrival, it’s no surprise the Revuelto contains a number of technological firsts for Lamborghini. But importantly, while it embraces hybrid technology, it also pays tribute to the firm’s legendary line up of V12-engined supercars stretching back 57 years to the Miura.

There’s no denying the Revuelto’s ultra-sharp and dramatic styling. Its angular lines appear to epitomise dynamism and athleticism. It also, without meaning to sound cliched, looks fast just sitting static on the unveiling podium. Especially in its stunning ‘launch orange’.

It may be a plug-in hybrid, but at its core, on the internal-combustion engine side, is a 6.5-litre V12 similar to the Aventador’s. This produces 814bhp and 535lb ft of torque with a rev limit increased to 9,500rpm. It’s the most powerful V12 in Lamborghini’s history.

Sitting between the occupants, in what would traditionally be the transmission tunnel, is the relatively small 3.8kWh battery which operates the car’s hybrid system. This in turn includes three electric motors, two on the front axle and one on the rear. That means the car’s four-wheel drive system powers the front wheels through electricity only. Combined with the V12, the package delivers 1001bhp.

Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr gave me an interesting insight into the diametrically opposite audible experiences the Revuelto will be capable of, as drivers blend the typical supercar experience with that of electric motoring.

“Picture it. You can be driving the Revuelto enjoying the full emotional high-revving sound. Then as you arrive at and enter a village, you switch off and there’s only silence as the car rolls on on electric-only power,” he smiled. “Then, flick it into ‘stealth mode’ and WAAAH! Full power. It’s brilliant.”

The Revuelto's hybrid powertrain still has a V12 at its heart (Photo: Lamborghini)

Worth highlighting here, the Revuelto just has six miles of electric-only motoring. And in true Lamborghini style, while Winkleman confirmed there are sustainability benefits to the new hybrid setup, he pointed to other bonuses.

“The main aim of this car is to use the battery as an accelerator of additional power,” he explained. “In addition to contributing to the very good handling behaviour for a car of this weight, it gives you incredible power. We always want an emotional Lamborghini, and a slower car can be more emotional”.

A slower car? Ok, let’s put this in perspective. The Revuelto will hit 62mph from standstill in 2.5 seconds, and carry on to a max ox 217mph … where legal, of course.

The front of the car is dominated by the signature large Y-shaped headlights, plus the sharply sculpted bonnet, a scalloped area behind the front wheels — which extracts air from the arches to reduce lift — plus sizeable side vents will feed air to the mid-mounted engine.

The rear continues the Y-shaped theme in the tail-lights. These in turn flank a pair of enormous hexagonal exhaust tips. And as you would expect, there’s a large diffuser which works in tandem with an active rear wing to provide stability at speed.

Inside the cabin it’s very hi-tech. There’s a 12.3-inch screen for the driver, a 9.1-inch display on the passenger side and an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen in the middle. The super-sporty seats are clothed in Lamborghini’s new ‘Corsa-Tex’ fabric, made from recycled polyester no less.

The steering wheel’s a bit special. "Inspired by the racing world", there are four rotors from which the driver can select driving modes and utilise the car’s nose-lift system.

The new hybrid system sees the addition of three new driving modes, Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. Recharge allows you to refill the battery by driving just six minutes; Hybrid mode gives you the combination of both powertrains and, not surprisingly, Performance maximises power delivery.

As for price, you’re looking at in excess of £450,000. But you’ll have to join the waiting list. The next two years' production is already sold out.

The collection of 382 Lamborghinis at Silverstone is thought to be the largest number of the Italian brand's models on track at the same time (Photo: Lamborghini)

Exiting the media presentation, the vast car park outside The Wing at Silverstone had become a sea of Lamborghini cars as owners from across the whole of the UK gathered to make their world record bid.

Think of a Lamborghini, and it was there. The old iconic originals, the 400 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach and Diablo took pride of place. But they were engulfed by countless versions of the Huracan, including the Evo, STO and Technica, plus Urus and the new Urus Performante. Even the new Countach was represented.

In what was something of a logistical marathon, all the cars were guided out on to the track, meticulously parked for the obligatory media pic, before parading round the Silverstone circuit. I have to admit it was a bit like herding cats, getting all the drivers and passengers back in their cars, but eventually we were underway.

Each pack of 50 Lamborghinis was led by cars piloted by official drivers. My Huracan Evo was in the safe hands of Scot Sandy Mitchell, the 2020 British GT champion and the UK’s only Lamborghini factory racer.

The event included everything from the Miura to the Urus, and even an LM002 (Photo: Lamborghini)