Japan and Korea dominate list of best brands as major study reveals the most dependable cars up to 20 years old

The most and least reliable used cars in the country have been named in a new study of more than 25,000 vehicles

Three cars jointly claimed the title of most dependable older vehicle, with faultless reliability ratings according to the major study by consumer title What Car?

The Honda Jazz (2015-2020) was the first to achieve a 100% reliability rating in the wide-ranging study, which covered more than 400 models from more than 30 brands. It was joined by Kia Niro Hybrid (2016-2022); and the Kia Soul (2014-2019).

The small car class dominated the list of model dependable models but other notable strong performers included the Mazda3, which far outstripped the family car segment average of 82.1% with a score of 99.3%. The Suzuki Vitara scored identically, putting it well ahead of most other small SUVs and just ahead of the Lexus CT which, with a score of 99.2%, came just behind the Kia Niro Hybrid in the list of most dependable electric or hybrid cars.

Suzuki proved to be the most reliable brand overall, with an average reliability rating of 94.7% across all of its models, leading a field dominated by cars from Japan and Korea.

The study gathered feedback from almost 25,000 owners of cars aged between six to 20 years old to establish how frequently they had problems with their cars, how long repairs took and how expensive they were to fix. It found that more than a quarter (26.5%) of cars suffered some sort of problem over the previous two years but exposed sharp differences between the best and worst performing models and brands.

Overall, small cars like the Jazz, Swift and Toyota Yaris were the most reliable, with a class average of 85.9% putting them just ahead of the electric and hybrid category (85.3%). However, the Citroen C3 scored a lowly 53% and Citroen as a brand was ranked worst overall, with a 60.3% reliability rating.

Suzuki was rated the most reliable brand overall, with models including the Swift performing strongly (Photo: Suzuki)

Just above it was Land Rover, with an average rating of 61.3%. The British 4x4 brand had three models at the bottom of their respective classes, including the least reliable model overall, with the 2004-2017 Discovery scoring just 47.8% in the reliability index. This also made it the least reliable car in the least reliable segment - luxury SUVs (69.5%). Tesla was found to be the third most unreliable brand, with the America EV maker scoring just 69.2% due to issues with its Model S and Model X variants.

Japanese and Korean brands dominated the list of most dependable brands, with just two European manufacturers - Seat and Skoda - in the top 10. Suzuki, whose Vitara was also the most reliable small SUV, emerged victorious, with a rating of 94.7%, just ahead of premium brand Lexus with 92.7% and its sister brand Toyota, on 91.7%. Honda was the only other marque to score an overall rating of more than 90%.

What Car? consumer editor Claire Evans said: “As the rise in living costs becomes ever more acute, buyers are turning to used cars over new models. Despite the potential cost savings, used cars are more expensive to buy than a year ago, and reliability is more important than ever if you don’t want to be hit by expensive and potentially time-consuming repair bills.”

As well as identifying the best and worst makes and models overall, the study also identified the most and least reliable models across all major car segments. The results included:

Electric and hybrid cars – class average score 85.3%

Kia Niro Hybrid (2016-2022) 100%

Least reliable Lexus RX (2003-2009) 61.6%

Small SUVs - class average score 84.8%

Most reliable - Kia Soul (2014-2019) 100%

Least reliable - Peugeot 2008 (2013-2019) 50.6%

Small and value cars - class average score 85.9%

Most reliable - Honda Jazz (2015-2020)100%

Least reliable - Citroën C3 (2010-2016) 53.0%

Family cars - class average score 82.1%

Most reliable - Mazda3 (2014-2019) 99.3%

Least reliable - Vauxhall Astra petrol (2009-2015) 50.5%

Executive cars - class average score 81.5%

Most reliable - Ford Mondeo (2014-2022) 98.3%

Least reliable - Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol (2014-2021) 54.9%

Coupes, convertibles and sports cars - class average score 80.8%

Most reliable - Mazda MX-5 (2015-present) 96.8%

Least reliable - Mercedes-Benz CLS (2011-2018) 52.9%

Family SUVs - class average score 77.1%

Most reliable - Kia Sportage diesel (2016-2021) 98.1%

Least reliable - Range Rover Evoque (2011-2019) 56.2%

Large SUVs - class average score 78.5%

Most reliable - Honda CR-V (2006-2012) 94.7%

Least reliable - Land Rover Discovery Sport (2014-present) 55.4%

Luxury cars - class average score 75.3%

Most reliable -Audi A7 (2010-2017) 90.1%

Least reliable - Jaguar XF (2015-present) 67.3%

Luxury SUVs - class average score 69.5%