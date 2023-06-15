1 . Mazda MX-5. From £2,000

Really, we could start and stop the list right here (but we won’t). The MX-5 was Mazda’s attempt to distil the brilliance of classic European roadsters of the 50s and 60s into a modern package and from the very start it absolutely nailed that brief. It’s small, light, brilliant to drive and, thanks to its popularity, cheap as chips. Newer versions are more powerful and better equipped but even the most basic early models are a joy to drive. You can pick one up for less than £2k but it’s likely to need some serious attention.