With soaring temperatures and long, light evenings, anyone with a vague interest in cars begins to think about the joys of top-down motoring and the allure of a convertible.
Convertibles offer a sense of freedom you don’t get with any other car, immersing you in the sights, sounds and smells of the world around you. Some are built for easy cruising, enjoying the gentle passing of the sun-kissed countryside, while others are all about the visceral thrill of a low-slung, sharp-handling machine putting you right at the heart of things as it eats up B roads.
And while the lucky few can afford to drop tens or even hundreds of thousands on the latest cabriolets, there are plenty more affordable used options out there for fun-seekers on a budget. Remember that cheap to buy doesn’t always mean cheap to run, so check any potential purchase over carefully, but with that in mind, here are our picks of the best cheap convertibles for some summer fun.
1. Mazda MX-5. From £2,000
Really, we could start and stop the list right here (but we won’t). The MX-5 was Mazda’s attempt to distil the brilliance of classic European roadsters of the 50s and 60s into a modern package and from the very start it absolutely nailed that brief. It’s small, light, brilliant to drive and, thanks to its popularity, cheap as chips. Newer versions are more powerful and better equipped but even the most basic early models are a joy to drive. You can pick one up for less than £2k but it’s likely to need some serious attention.
2. MG F/TF. From £1,000
MG has made a name for itself recently by selling impressive electric SUVs and hatchbacks but its roots lie in sporty little two-door sports cars like the MG B. By the late 1990s MG’s parent brand Rover was in trouble and MG wasn’t getting the investment it needed but the MG F got the fundamentals of small drop-tops right, with neat styling and a sporty mid-engined chassis. Early models suffered some reliability issues but later models improved this and the later TF brought improved quality and better handling, making either model a fun summer runaround that won’t break the bank.
3. Mini. From £1,200
The “new” Mini has been a runaway success for parent brand BMW thanks to a canny mix of appealing retro styling and a brilliant driving experience. The convertible adds a splash of summer fun to the mix without harming the Mini’s basic appeal and thanks to the car’s popularity there are plenty to choose from, ranging from basic 90bhp examples to the 181bhp Cooper S.
4. Saab 9-3. From £1,000
The Saab 9-3 is definitely more of a leisurely cruiser than some on this list but if you fancy some easygoing roofless fun, it’s well worth considering. Designed with Saab’s usual understated cool, it still looks stylish today and has a brilliantly comfy four-seat interior. A range of engines mean you can have anything from a frugal 150bhp diesel to a potent (and costly to run) 280bhp V6.