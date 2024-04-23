Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New data has shown that the average price of petrol in the UK now sits at more than 150p per litre for the first time since November of last year.

According to information compiled by Fuel Prices Online, the average pump price on Monday (22 April) was 150.1p per litre. At 158.3p, the average cost of a litre of diesel is also at its highest point since November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rise in the price of oil and a weakening of the pound against the US dollar have been blamed for the recent spike in fuel prices.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Inflation has been heading downwards at quite some speed but petrol’s rebound to 150p a litre leaves a big boulder in the road.

Government data shows that for the fourth week petrol prices have been higher than at the same time a year ago. This last happened in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Five days of falling wholesale costs, with the value of oil coming off the boil, offers hope that pump prices may not get much worse in the short-term.

“However, road fuel priced above 150p a litre grabs the attention of drivers and will lead some to re-tighten their belts on other spending.”

The figures are based on data from regulator the Competition and Markets Authority analysed by Fuel Prices Online.

The AA said analysis of nearly 3,000 forecourts shows 28.1% were charging at least 150p per litre for petrol on Monday, compared with 23.8% a week earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers are now really starting to feel pain at the pumps, with a litre of unleaded already up by more than 3p since the start of the month and 9p since the start of the year, adding £1.65 and £5 respectively to the cost of filling a typical family car.

“There are two reasons for this, the rise in the cost of oil and a weakening pound, which makes it more expensive when retailers come to buy new fuel supply.”

Williams said a reduction in retailers’ fuel purchase costs should mean pump prices “don’t rise much further, if at all”, but he warned that “much depends on the margin these same retailers decide to take”.

He added: “Right now, it’s drivers of diesel vehicles who have the right to feel aggrieved as the average margin on a litre of diesel is 14p which is well up on the long-term average of 8p. Higher margins always mean higher prices for drivers.”

How can I compare and find the cheapest fuel prices near me?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To compare and find the cheapest petrol prices near you today, you can use dedicated websites such as PetrolPrices, CompareTheMarket or Confused. These platforms provide real-time information on fuel prices across various locations in the UK.

You could also visit the websites of major petrol station chains like BP, Shell, Esso, and others. Some of these websites have features that allow you to find the nearest station and check current fuel prices.