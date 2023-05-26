Six important car checks to avoid a bank holiday road trip disaster

Drivers are being urged to get to grips with basic car maintenance to keep themselves safe and avoid a ruined holiday.

As the cost of living crisis continues to affect motorists there are fears that drivers looking to save money could be cutting corners when it comes to maintenance. Not only does this leave their car at more risk of an ill-timed breakdown but, road safety groups are also warning it poses a real danger to passengers and other road users.

A new study by safety charity Brake found that 62% of drivers were concerned that they might not be able to afford timely repairs to their vehicle and one in 10 had driven with a warning light illuminated. In addition, breakdown services are warning that drivers cutting costs could see them avoid essential maintenance.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With so many households under the cosh financially, we’re concerned that a lack of essential maintenance might lead to more avoidable breakdowns than we’d normally see. Whether a car’s been serviced lately or not, a quick look at oil and coolant levels, together with checking tyres are in good condition and inflated properly, can go a long way to avoiding an unwelcome stop at the side of the road.”

Research last year by repair service Bumper found that 71% of drivers carried out absolutely no safety or maintenance checks before setting off on a long journey and just 24% checked basics such as tyre pressures and screenwash levels. The study also found two thirds of drivers relied on scheduled servicing to identify any issues and a fifth said they didn’t know how to carry out basic checks.

With that and the RAC’s warning in mind, here are some simple at-home checks you can carry out, which shouldn’t take more than half an hour and could make the difference between reaching your destination and being stranded at the roadside.

Tyres

Having the correct tyre pressure is vital for safety and fuel efficiency. If the pressure in a tyre is significantly out, it could cause the tyre to blow out, risking a loss of control or accident. Even before a blowout, low tyre pressure will shorten a tyre’s lifespan by putting under additonal strain and can reduce a vehicle’s performance and fuel economy. Refer to your owner’s manual for the correct pressure and check all tyres match that. Remember that the correct pressures will vary depending on the level of load in the car. Your manual should include different settings depending on whether or not the car is fully laden with passengers and luggage. You should also check your tread depth to make sure it's within safe legal limits and look for any splits or cracks or bulges that could lead to a tyre failure. The minimum legal tread depth limit is 1.6mm, which can be checked using a dedicate depth gauge or place a 20p coin into the grooves of the tyre - if the outer band of the coin is hidden, the tyres are above the legal limit.

Engine oil

If an engine runs out of oil it can cause severe damage and, in extreme circumstances, cause the engine to cut out completely. If this were to happen while driving, there is a chance of a serious accident. In less extreme cases it could still leave you with a massive repair bil. Check your oil levels by using the dipstick in the engine. Make sure the engine is cool and wipe the dipstick with a cloth or tissue before starting. Put the dipstick back in its tube then remove and check the oil is between the minimum and maximum marks. Some modern cars have an electronic sensor rather than a dipstick - refer to your manual on how to use this.

Engine coolant

Failing to supply a vehicle with coolant causes the engine to overheat, which could lead to costly damage. This is a particular risk in warmer weather and in cases where you could be stuck in stationary traffic for long periods. To check your level of coolant, simply find the compartment in the vehicle engine (there will be a diagram in your manual) and see if the coolant fluid is below the minimum marker. Engine coolant can be bought from any auto parts supplier pre-mixed with water and antifreeze or concentrated, which means it needs to be diluted.

Headlights, brake lights and indicators

Before setting out on a long trip, it’s essential to check all of the vehicle’s lights and indicators are working properly. If drivers set off with a dim or completely broken light, it could not only increase the risk of an accident, but could also lead to an expensive fine from the police. Be sure to visually check all lights and indicators are working, and replace any bulbs that are dim or have blown completely.

Screen wash

A lot of drivers won’t notice their screen wash container is empty until they need it. If this happens on the road it could be dangerous as it will be difficult to see out of the windscreen if dirty. This can be easily checked by looking at the container in the engine, which has a minimum and maximum marker. Like coolant, you can buy screenwash pre-mixed or undiluted from any motor accessory retailer and many large supermarkets.

Battery