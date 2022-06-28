TfL and local councils given new powers to hand out fines to drivers who cross into dedicated cycle spaces

Drivers in London who cross into a cycle lane face fines of up to £160 as Transport for London (TfL) is given new powers.

From Monday, 27 June, the transport body and all London borough authorities can issue fines for drivers using or blocking the dedicated bike lanes.

Powers to fine drivers who cross the white line of designated cycle lanes previously lay with police but have been transferred to London’s local authorities as part of a wider shake-up of traffic policing. Only pedal cycles and e-scooters included in official trials can use the marked cycle lanes.

In a statement, TfL said: “From 27 June 2022, we may issue a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) to drivers if you drive over the white line of a cycle lane when not permitted [or] stop or park in a cycle lane when not permitted.

TfL says its new powers will help improve cyclist safety

“Cycle lanes play a vital role in keeping people cycling separated from most motor traffic, reducing the risk of collisions, which can cause death and serious injury. Reducing non-compliance will help improve safety and the confidence of cyclists as part of TfL’s Cycling Action Plan and Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the road network.”

Under the new powers, TfL and other London authorities will use CCTV cameras to monitor and enforce the rules at “key locations”. In the first six months, first offenders will be sent a warning letter rather than a PCN.

Other instances will see drivers issued with a £160 fine, reduced to £80 if it is paid within 14 days.

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of compliance and policing, said: "Protecting designated space for cyclists is essential in keeping them safe and improving confidence to cycle. We will start enforcing in key locations in London to deter drivers contravening the road rules.

“We want to ensure a green and sustainable future for London, and to do this we must continue to make walking and cycling round our city safe and accessible to all Londoners."

The new powers for London authorities come as part of wider changes to give councils more power to police local traffic problems.

Since 1 June, local authorities in England have been able to apply to become a recognised enforcement authority for moving traffic offences.