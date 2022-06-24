Toyota recalls thousands of bZ4X electric vehicles because the wheels might fall off

Japanese car manufacturers Toyota and Subaru will recall thousands of cars globally due to an issue that could see the hub bolts come loose.

Toyota will recall the first 2,700 mass-produced bZ4X models after it was revealed that hub bolts could loosen during sudden braking, leading to a risk that the wheels may fall off, Reuters reported on Friday. Subaru is also recalling 2,600 Solterra vehicles. The models were developed through a partnership between the two manufacturers.

A spokesperson for Toyota told NationalWorld fewer than 500 of the recalled vehicles were destined for delivery in the UK and the company is checking to confirm that none had been delivered to customers prior to the discovery of the potential issue.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this causes you,” a Toyota statement read on its website. “We are investigating the details.”

How common are car recalls?

Vehicle recalls are nothing unusual. Cars are complex machines and, in 2021, 358 vehicle recalls were issued in Europe by 45 different manufacturers. DVSA data showed that 382,270 cars have been affected by vehicle recalls in 2022 so far, with manufacturers Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Citroen and VW among the brands with the most safety alerts.

Nonetheless the timing will be a blow for Toyota with potential delays to order fulfillment spoiling some of the fanfare accompanying the big launch.