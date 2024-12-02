Christmas Jumper Day is just around the corner but are you ready for it?

In the last 10 years it has become a tradition but when did the Christmas Jumper Day charity first begin and when is the event this year?

Christmas Jumper Day is on December 12 and gives the opportunity for people to showcase their festive spirit and contribute to charitable causes during the holiday season. Christmas Jumper Day raises money and awareness for children in the UK and around the world. It has become synonymous with the Save The Children charity.

The children's charity began the tradition on December 12, 2014. Since then people in the UK have worn Christmas jumpers on this day to school, work or home every year and donated two pounds.

Marks and Spencer, H&M and Primark have great deals on Christmas jumpers for adults and kids. However, the charity is keen on being eco friendly so suggest wearing one from last year. Re-wearing your jumper not only saves money but helps reduce waste this Christmas.

Some schools may run Christmas Jumper day on a different day to the official Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day which takes place this year on December 12.

