Santa Claus is well known across the world, but what would he look like if he originated from countries like Japan, India, and the US

Santa Claus, St Nicholas, Papa Noel. The famed Christmas figure has its roots in cultures and traditions aroundthe world. Did it originate from Turkey. From Germany? And of course,m what about the North Pole.

Whatever your view is here, there's no debating that all over the world, Santa is the revered figure of Christmas and the time of gift-giving. So when AI experts from thisisdefinition.com asked AI bot DALL-E 3 "Please show me a picture of a [nationality] Santa”, the images it turned up definitely caught our eye. And they've even urged caution from others seeking to use AI to make images.

Luke Budka, AI director at Definition, said: “These images of Santas from around the world perpetuate stereotypes. Users need to be aware that, what they’re asking for, is not necessarily what they’re getting when it comes to image creation. The AI has imposed its own interpretation as evidenced in the revised prompt.

“We are seeing many of our clients starting to use genAI, but huge variations in the quality of content generated. As such we’re doing a lot of work with them on prompt engineering and fine tuning. We’re also building private environments to help ensure data confidentiality.”

We've left it to you to decide if these images are naughty or nice. You can also read about how Christmas is celebrated differently across the world here.

1 . American Santa

2 . Chinese Santa

3 . Santa from Brazil