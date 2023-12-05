A lot of festive food can be toxic for dogs and it's far safer to go with a healthier alternative - here's how to know you're cooking a dog safe Christmas dinner this year

Dog Safe Christmas Dinner: What festive food is toxic for your pet? - healthy alternatives

For those wanting to hold a dog-friendly Christmas dinner this year, it can be difficult to know what food is safe to feed your pooch and what is outright toxic. What taste's good for us humans, will likely be too much for our furry friends and their digestion system, even bordering on dangerous with some foods.

Fortunately, there's a great deal of brands offering healthy alternatives and recipe's for some delicious treats to keep your dog safe and healthy. There will also be parts of our plates this Christmas that could be perfectly safe for dogs to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's how to know you're feeding your pet a dog-safe Christmas dinner, the toxic Christmas food your dog should avoid, and the healthy alternatives to choose from.

What Christmas food is toxic for your dog?

According to Blue Cross, the list of Christmas food toxic for your dog includes:

Chocolate

Theobromine is the toxic chemical in chocolate which can make your dog very sick. The chemical is found in cocoa and dogs, unlike humans, don't have the ability to break it down in their stomachs.

Dark chocolate is the most lethal type of chocolate for dogs with the highest level of theobromine, meanwhile milk chocolate contains cocoa solids as well as cocoa butter and other ingredients such as milk and sugar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

White chocolate contains the least amount of theobromine but its cocoa butter, butterfat, milk solids and high concentration of sugar mean it could still be fatal for your dog to consume.

Pure Pet food has launched its Christmas Dinner for dogs at £2 per portion

Christmas pudding and mince pies

Mince pies, Christmas cakes and Christmas puddings are all packed with raisins and currants, which are known to cause kidney failure in dogs. Avoid giving your dog these sweet treats at all costs.

Onions, garlic, leeks, shallots & chives

Present in most dishes as a side, a sauce or a seasoning, these veggies are all part of genus Allium in the lily family. However, whether cooked or uncooked, the plant is poisonous to dogs and should be considered when handing out leftovers.

Alcohol

While the thought of your tipsy pooch having a merry time might be humorous, the result will likely be a very poorly pet. If your dog manages to help themselves to a leftover drink - depending on how much they consume - it can cause alcohol poisoning and have life-threatening effects.

Macadamia & Walnuts

Advertisement

Advertisement

These seasonal nuts are incorporated in many Christmas dishes but while small in stature, they can be lethal for dogs. Much like raisins and currants, Walnuts can cause kidney failure and even have a toxin which can cause seizures, according to Wag the Dog UK.

Additionally, Macadamia - also part of the Grape family - may cause pancreatitis and neurological symptoms.

Sweets & candy

For those wanting to hold a dog-friendly Christmas dinner this year, it can be difficult to know what food is safe to feed your pooch and what is outright toxic

Notably for families with children, sweets such as candy canes contain a sugar-free sweetener called xylitol which is poisonous to dogs. Make sure such sweets are not left out and check the label for the toxic ingredient.

Christmas food alternatives for dogs

Starters

Salmon and other seafood dishes are a popular choice to kick-off any Christmas Day meal. And what's better, is that your dog's likely a fan too. Small fishes such as prawns, mackerel and salmon are the perfect addition to a dog’s meal, but should be served up without any shell, bones and without seasoning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you do end-up opting to give your dog fish for Christmas dinner, Masterclass notes large fish such as Swordfish are dangerous for dogs and should be avoided.

Main course

With many dog owners planning to give their pooches left-overs from their Christmas roast, perhaps it's best to save your dog's stomach and opt for something kinder this year. Healthy dog food brands Pure Pet Food & Dragonfly Products make their own Christmas dinners tailored specifically for dogs.

Pure Pet food has launched its Christmas Dinner for dogs at £2 per portion which includes Pure Turkey & Cranberry Nibbles. For pet-parents looking to spoil their canine cutie, Dragonfly Products has an entire Christmas Variety Box featuring a mix of treats and chews for the entire festive period.

If you fancy pairing this with a festive side, mashed or boiled potatoes are a great option but have to be cooked without the presence of butter or seasoning.

Dessert

Advertisement

Advertisement