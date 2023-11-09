Kevin the Carrot is arriving in stores following its stint on the small screen - this time as a delicious chocolate treat

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot returns to UK supermarket stores ahead of Christmas

Following its stint on the small screen last week, Kevin the Carrot will be returning to Aldi stores across the UK, giving customers the chance to get their hands on the nation's favourite vegetable. This time, Kevin has been squished and moulded into a variety of sweet chocolate-y treats ready for consumption.

Kevin connoisseurs can select a range of awesome new treats including the new Hollow Milk Chocolate Festive Kevin enriched with velvety, rich chocolatey goodness and adorned with an intricate design. The Kevin-shaped confectionary is available at just £1.99.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Mini Chocolates are also returning this Christmas. Made from melt-in-the-mouth milk chocolate, these velvety smooth, bite-sized delights resemble the popular character and will make the perfect festive treat or an ideal stocking filler for little ones.

Aldi’s sell-out Kevin the Carrot Advent Calendar is also returning to stores, providing a sweet daily ritual that both children and adults can eagerly anticipate. The calendar will be available for £1.29. these quirky chocolates are here to spread the Christmas cheer this season. Available from 16th November.

Kevin the Carrot will be returning to Aldi stores across the UK