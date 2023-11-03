Kevin the Carrot as seen in Aldi's 2022 Christmas campaign (Image: Aldi)

Aldi has offered shoppers a sneak peek of its upcoming Christmas advertisement, yet Kevin the Carrot is conspicuously absent. The fictional character created by the British supermarket chain as part of their Christmas advertising campaigns first appeared in Aldi's Christmas advertising in 2016 and has since become a popular part of the store's holiday promotions.

The small anthropomorphic carrot with human-like features and a distinctive voice often features in Aldi's Christmas adverts, which typically revolve around Kevin's adventures and include various other characters and elements related to the holiday season. But despite numerous fans eagerly anticipating his possible return for the 2023 holiday season, Kevin's absence from the supermarket's trailer for this year's ad (yes, that's really how it works these days) has raised concerns that he may have been excluded from the campaign.

On Facebook, one apprehensive shopper inquired: "Where's Kevin? Is he returning or is that the end of him?"

The trailer is inspired by the world of Willy Wonka, and viewers are introduced to fresh characters, who have since been affectionately dubbed the "Plumpa Loompas" by shoppers. "What are these? Kevin's enemies?" another social media commenter remarked, while a more straightforward comment simply read, "KEVIN?!"

The lyrics to the Plumpa Loompas' catchy song 'Have We Got a Christmas Cracker for You?' are displayed on screen, with a cast of endearing fruits guiding the audience through the words so they can join in the singing. The playful tune is set to the melody of the iconic 'Oompa Loompa' song from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, featuring Gene Wilder.

When is Kevin the Carrot 2023 release date?