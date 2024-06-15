NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand (top right photo on the left) enjoyed a weekend away at CitySuites II Aparthotel in Manchester, including an overnight stay and a meal. Photos by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

In the heart of Manchester city centre, you’ll find the opulent CitySuites II Aparthotel which is perfect for short and long stays.

Just outside of the main hub of Manchester city centre stands CitySuites II Aparthotel, a luxurious home-from-home where you can relax and unwind.

Myself and my friend Lauren were lucky enough to be invited for a one night stay, and we were thrilled with what we found. The concept of an aparthotel - which offers the space of an apartment coupled with the convenience of a hotel - was new to us, but we loved it.

We stayed in CitySuites II, a space located next door to the original CitySuites aparthotel. The website reads “a space so good we made another” - and we could see why the moment we stepped foot in our two bedroom apartment. Everything was luxurious; from the sumptuous double beds with crisp white bedding and built-in wardrobes in each of the bedrooms, to the stylish kitchen and lounge area with modern, opulent and classy decor and furniture.

The fact that we had a bedroom each meant that we each had lots of space. The built-in wardrobes offered ample space for a one-night stay and we appreciated the fact that there are also coat hangers included so that we could actually hang our clothes up.

The wardrobes also included built-in drawers, and there were bedside tables in each room too so there was room to unpack absolutely everything and give it a new home for the night. This added to the luxurious, but very comfortable feeling, as even when you stay away for one night it is great to be able to unpack properly and not feel like you’re living out of your suitcase.

A two bedroom apartment at City Suites II Aparthotel, Manchester. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

The fact that we had a bathroom each also made our routines much easier for getting ready for our evening meal and also our breakfast. We didn’t have to get up earlier so that we each had time to have a shower, for example, because we had one each so we could get up and go about our morning routines to suit ourselves. Anyone who had shared a room with a loved one or a friend will know the difficulty of sharing a bathroom in a standard hotel room, so to not have this issue also felt like a real luxury.

It was also important for another reason; one of the key things you want for a night away is a really good night’s sleep, but usually when you have to set an extra early alarm to ensure everyone in your party has time for a shower it does hinder that somewhat. On that note, we slept exceptionally well because the beds were very cosy.

The view of Manchester city centre from an apartment at City Suites II Aparthotel. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

The bedrooms each had mirrors too as well as GHD hairdryers, so we could both get ready with ease. They each also had televisions, so we had all we needed in terms of entertainment too. Each room also had its own air-con system so we could control the temperature in our own room to ensure we were as warm, or as cool, as we wanted to be. Again, this is can be another issue that arises when people share a standard hotel room and therefore yet another detail that showcased the lavish nature of this aparthotel.

The kitchen in an apartment at City Suites II Aparthotel, Manchester. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

In the communal area, there was a kitchen complete with everything you would need to make all of your meals and drinks if you wish; a ketttle with some complimentary tea and coffee, a Nespresso coffee machine, a fridge/freezer, an oven, a microwave, a hob, and all the usual crockery and cooking utensils. There’s also a table, two sofas and a third television.

Lauren and I only stayed for a night, and we were booked in for an evening meal at the CitySuites restaurant, Embankment Kitchen, and also breakfast so we had no need to use any of these facilities but it was wonderful to have the option. We certainly would have made some meals ourselves in the kitchen if we were staying longer.

The bedroom in an apartment at City Suites II Aparthotel, Manchester. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

This is somewhere you could easily, and happily, stay for night after night; partly because it’s so grand and beautiful, but also because it provides everything you need to go about daily life - in a deluxe way. Guests can stay for 28 days if they wish.

There wasn’t one added extra that was missed in the whole apartment in terms of amenities; it really was a true home-from-home - and a lush and contemporary one at that. There’s even a dishwasher and a washing machine, along with The White Company toiletries, plus towels and robes and slippers.

As there were just two of us, we took advantage of all the space - even both enjoying sitting with our feet up on one sofa each in the evening - but this would also be an ideal apartment for two couples or a family to stay in (and there would still be more than enough space for four people). For those who need more space, three bedroom apartments are also available.

Along with being able to relax in their apartment, guests can also enjoy some wellbeing facilities during their stay. They are an impressive 18 metre swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam room. The steam room is exclusive to CitySuites II, and Lauren and I took full advantage of it. These spa facilities are available for guests to use during their stay, from check in to check out, and we enjoyed a couple of hours alternating between all three things.

The facilities themselves were just as lush as the aparthotel they are housed within and as they’re only available to guests it makes for an experience which feels exclusive and even more relaxing. There’s no need to worry about over-crowding in the pool here, especially as it’s so big. In fact, at one point we were the only ones in the spa area so it couldn’t have been more private or serene.

As previously mentioned, as part of our stay Lauren and I were also invited to enjoy a meal at the restaurant, Embankment Kitchen. The team here create seasonally-focused menus, using the best quality ingredients from around the North West. The restaurant continues with the same sumptuous feel of the apartment, with gorgeous velvet booths and modern mood lighting.

NationalWorld reporter (left) and friend Lauren at Embankment Kitchen, Manchester, part of CitySuites Aparthotel. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

The food was just as impressive as the setting in which it was served. Everything was made from scratch, in-house, and it was obvious it was made with love because it was amazingly presented and tasted delicious.

The summer menu, which a waiter told us had only started being served a few days before our visit, contains a combination of small plates which can be enjoyed individually as starters, (which was what we did), or as tapas if more than one plate is ordered, main meals, and sides. There’s also a sharing platter menu, a pizza menu, and a dessert menu, so no matter what you’re in the mood for, or how hungry you are, there is something for everyone.

The pulled pork ragu rigatoni at Emabankment Kitchen, part of CitySuites Aparthotel, Manchester. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

What we liked about the menu was there was so much variety in terms of flavours and types of dishes, and also things that we had not seen on other menus before. This was particularly impressive for me because I’m a vegetarian so I’m used to having to pick between pasta or cheese and mushroom-based plates; it’s very rare for me to see something on a menu I’ve not seen before but Embankment Kitchen managed it.

The Lebanese stuffed aubergine at Emabankment Kitchen, part of CitySuites Aparthotel, Manchester. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

For mains, I had Lebanese stuffed aubergine which was the root vegetable filled with butterbean and tomato stew, finished with sumac onion and fresh harissa yogurt, with batata harra and flatbread. I savoured every mouthful of this meal; it was flavoursome and aromatic and delicately spiced. I’d happily eat it time and time again. Lauren equally enjoyed her meal, the pulled pork ragu rigatoni, which was pasta with slow cooked pork shoulder, herby tomato ragu, spinach, heritage cherry tomatoes and fresh parmesan. She noted the generous helping of sauce and cheese and depth of meaty flavour.

The chocolate brownie dessert at Embankment Kitchen, Manchester, part of City Suites Aparthotel. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand

The desserts were also a stand out part of the meal. I had the chocolate brownie, which came served with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice-cream, and Lauren had the strawberry and cream cheesecake, which came served with strawberry and mint salsa. My brownie was served the perfect way; warm, rich and goey, while Lauren said her cheesecake was wonderfully soft and creamy.