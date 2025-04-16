EE Tech Drops: Beats Studio Pro headphones slashed to £149 in first-limited time deal, when is it
The initiative allows customers, both EE and non-EE, to purchase limited-stock gadgets at heavily reduced prices, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The first Tech Drop is scheduled for April 17 and features the Beats Studio Pro headphones, reduced to just £149, less than half the standard retail price of £349.99.
Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming and Consumer Electronics at EE, said: “As part of our mission to offer customers access to the best tech, we’re excited to unveil our new monthly Tech Drops initiative.
“Launching this week, our first EE Tech Drop will give thousands of people the chance to make huge savings on one of the hottest pieces of tech on the market – but they must be quick as the deals only runs for a limited time period. All customers need to do is download the EE App and look out for the next Tech Drop.”
The Tech Drops will feature a rotating selection of tech products including laptops, headphones, TVs, and more, with each month highlighting a new deal. While all customers can take part through the EE App, select existing EE mobile and broadband customers will receive early alerts, up to 24 hours in advance.
The Beats Studio Pro headphones on offer boast Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and a digital processor that enhances sound quality for an immersive listening experience.
