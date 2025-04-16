Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Telecommunications company EE has officially launched EE Tech Drops, a new monthly scheme offering major discounts on popular tech items through the EE App.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative allows customers, both EE and non-EE, to purchase limited-stock gadgets at heavily reduced prices, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first Tech Drop is scheduled for April 17 and features the Beats Studio Pro headphones, reduced to just £149, less than half the standard retail price of £349.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming and Consumer Electronics at EE, said: “As part of our mission to offer customers access to the best tech, we’re excited to unveil our new monthly Tech Drops initiative.

Telecommunications company EE has officially launched EE Tech Drops, | EE

“Launching this week, our first EE Tech Drop will give thousands of people the chance to make huge savings on one of the hottest pieces of tech on the market – but they must be quick as the deals only runs for a limited time period. All customers need to do is download the EE App and look out for the next Tech Drop.”

The Tech Drops will feature a rotating selection of tech products including laptops, headphones, TVs, and more, with each month highlighting a new deal. While all customers can take part through the EE App, select existing EE mobile and broadband customers will receive early alerts, up to 24 hours in advance.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones on offer boast Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and a digital processor that enhances sound quality for an immersive listening experience.