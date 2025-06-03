Expert reveals how to stop your phone from overheating this summer

Tech devices

With the UK facing a hotter than usual summer this year, many of us will be wondering how to protect our tech items from overheating and facing long-lasting damage. Experts at QR Code Generator have revealed the best ways to keep your phone and other devices cool in the heat.

Remove your phone case

Keeping your phone in a case is a great way to protect it from damage, however, a case can be a form of insulation and will keep in any heat from your device, increasing the risk of overheating. Taking your phone case off will let heat dissipate quickly and keep your phone cooler. Naturally, phone cases are an important way of protecting your phone, but even taking it off for a few minutes in a safe environment can do the world of good.

Take your phone out of your pocket

Whilst it can be useful to keep your phone in your trouser pocket, they are small spaces, meaning your phone sits closer to your skin and can take in a lot of your body heat. If you don’t have a bag to keep your phone in when you’re on the go, a looser pocket, such as an oversized shirt pocket, can also be a good alternative place to keep it.

Change your phone’s settings

There are a few changes you can make in your phone's settings that can reduce the battery and energy that your phone uses, therefore keeping it cooler. Firstly, you should turn off your mobile data when you aren’t using it, or even go one step further and put your phone on aeroplane mode. This can save your phone's battery, which is closely linked to your phone’s temperature. Another setting you can change is your phone's brightness. Turning down the brightness will reduce the amount of battery being used, subsequently preventing it from heating up.

Don’t overuse your phone

There are apps and software, particularly gaming and video apps, that can use up a lot of battery and heat up your phone. If you’re already in hot weather, it would be wise to avoid using these apps unless absolutely necessary – even if that means finding shade or a cooler spot to use your phone, it will make a big difference to your phone’s temperature.

Keep your phone out of direct sunlight

It may seem obvious, but preventing your phone from overheating is far easier than repairing your phone from overheating. Simple things such as keeping your phone in a cooler room or in the shade can go a long way in terms of protecting your phone, so next time you’re out and about, be conscious of where you’re leaving your phone and make sure it’s in a shady or cool spot.

