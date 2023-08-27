'The best gift ever': Couple with same birthday welcome twins on their birthday

The couple were born one year apart in mid-August - and their babies arrived early to share the same birth date

A couple who share the same birthday have had twins - who were born on their birthday.

José Ervin, aged 31, partner Scierra Blair, age 32, and their new arrivals now all have the same birthday - 18 August. The pair say they were given the "best gift ever" when their twins were delivered on their birth date. Now, 18 August will be a quadrupole special day in their household as the family of four all share the same birthday.

The babies, a boy and a girl, must have been determined to have the same birthday as their parents as they arrived ten days before their due date - just.

At 12:35am and 12:36am on her birthday Scierra, of Cleveland, Ohio delivered their son José Jr. and daughter A-ria via C-section at the Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

José, a building property maintenance student, said the couple were surprised by their early birth. "On the 17th I had my own appointment while Scierra had to see her obgyn. When I came back I tried to call her to see if she wanted me to bring her some food to her job.

''When she didn't pick up I called my mum and missed a few calls from Scierra. Then my mom got a call from Scierra telling her that she had been told to go straight to the hospital to deliver the twins.

"I rushed there and was told as one of the babies were breached, Scierra would have to have a caesarean section. At this point it was around 5pm and they were healthy - so I suggested we wait for a few hours so they could be born on our birthday."

José Ervin, aged 31, partner Scierra Blair, age 32, and their two newborn twins now all have the same birthday. Photo by Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital/SWNS.

‘I thought it would be amazing’

José and Scierra met in August 2022 when Jose "kept seeing her around" and took it as a sign to speak to her. When she revealed her birthday to be the same as his, José thought she was joking until he saw her ID.

He said he saw it as another sign they should be together and is "beyond happy" that they can share their big day with their children now too. He added: "Originally Scierra didn't want to wait to deliver the twins.

"I thought it would be amazing to have the same birthday but she thought it was bad enough she had to share her day with me, never mind the babies too. It also meant she couldn't eat or drink for hours before the procedure, but I said I wouldn't eat or drink either.

"We waited eight hours and by the time everything was prepped they took her in and she delivered our son and daughter one minute apart. It's the best birthday gift ever. I truly feel like it was a blessing from god and I wouldn't have had it any other way.

"To have my son with my name and the same birthday is amazing. The only difference is that I was born in 1992 and he was born in 2023."

José said the twins and their mother have been doing well and resting. He added that his newborn children take it in turns in being the loud one - but already seem to have a close bond.