Ivy Connelly now has hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok - and her baby brother Nolan, who is just a few weeks old, has already been introduced to them

A Scottish toddler who went viral on TikTok at the age of two for speaking in her home country’s slang has a sweet new contributor to her channel - her newborn baby brother.

Ivy Connelly, now aged three, who lives in Greenock, Inverclyde, gained thousands of followers and millions of likes on the popular social media platform earlier this year after fans fell in love with her strong Scottish accent.

Now, Ivy’s mum Sam Connelly has given birth to Ivy’s little brother, Nolan, and she says her little boy can’t wait to get in on the act. Little Nolan was born in July.

Mum-of-two Sam told The Sun that she plans to have Nolan involved in the action and will continue to upload videos to TikTok as long as Ivy and Nolan keep enjoying it. She said: "He has been getting in a few of the videos. There is one of them saying how much she loves him but he is sleeping most of the time. If he starts to be cheeky he will be in the videos too. He is relaxed compared to Ivy - she is trouble.”

Sam Connelly, who lives with Ivy, Nolan, her boyfriend Andrew and pet dog Alfie, first started posting videos of her daughter to her TikTok account - which is called Ivy the Scottish Toddler - in 2021 and soon found that the videos were racking up views.

Two years later, Ivy has gained her own fanbase - and it continues to grow on a daily basis. She’s currently got more than 26,000 followers and more than nine million likes - and she’s even beginning to earn money from the videos her mum posts.

Scottish TikTok sensation Ivy Connelly with her newborn baby brother Nolan. Photo by TikTok/Sam Connelly.

Proud mum Sam told The Sun that the videos of the tot, which tend to show her in everyday situations such as eating donuts, playing with her dog, or even having a tantrum, have now earned her between £160 and £250. She said: “A few months ago we started to make money from TikTok. It is something I would never, ever have expected to happen. The money Ivy is making just keeps going up and up - it's amazing as it buys her things she needs and I can start saving some for when she is older.”

‘She has no idea that people know how hilarious she is’

Ivy is now earning even more money by sending happy birthday messages to people which have been requested by fans - but Sam says she’s oblivious to her fame.

"She is a normal wee girl who goes to nursery,” she said in her Sun interview. “She has no idea that people know how hilarious she is. A lot of kids watch her and love her so they will come over and talk to her. This is all about her, she likes being funny but obviously the older she gets if she doesn't want to do it I will stop.

“Obviously, we think she is funny - she is a little character. I didn't think other people would think she is funny but we get loads of messages saying she is hilarious. Even when we are in the supermarket, people will come up to us and say hello and ask for a selfie.”

However, she added: "It is getting harder to film her as she is getting a wee attitude and so cheeky so it's harder to catch her on video now."

Two-year-old Ivy Connelly, known as Ivy the Scottish Toddler, has become a TikTok sensation after a video her mum posted of her went viral.

‘I’m famous on TikTok’

Ivy first gained the attention of TikTok users when mum Sam posted a video of her crying because pet pooch Alfie had stolen her lolly. The video, which shows Ivy sobbing before being somewhat comforted after being told she could have her mum’s crisps instead, got over seven million views - and viewers have been returning to the channel for more ever since.

Fans have been particularly entertained by Ivy’s Scottish accent, which is strong despite Sam’s best efforts to teach her daughter otherwise. She told The Sun: “She's got a really strong Scottish accent. Instead of saying 'wasn't', she will say 'wisn't.' She will tell the dog to 'get doon' and I'm saying to her 'it's get down'. My boyfriend talks really Scottish and she copies him and uses his lingo. She's very cheeky. She knows she's funny as well and she loves to make people laugh."

She added: "Ivy's really clever, she's got a really big vocabulary and it's like having a conversation with an adult. She's like a little doll. She loves the camera. She's so cute and she knows it.”