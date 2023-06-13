For the curious.
25 Scottish words that don’t have an equivalent in English and their meanings - from coorie to stramash

These words can’t be translated directly from Scottish to English - but they are wonderful

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
3 minutes ago

Scotland has a rich linguistic identity that's a direct result of the multitude of different peoples who have arrived, left, invaded, settled, traded, stayed and mixed over the centuries.

Scots is recognised as an indigenous language of Scotland, with over 1.5 million people reporting that they could speak it in the 2011 Census. Like its sister language Modern English, Scots descended from Middle English, but it is also heavily influenced by Scandinavian immigration in the 12th and 13th centuries, and even Parisan French due to the 'Auld Alliance' with France.

If you add the borrowing of words from Scottish Gaelic (which also survives to this day, mainly in the northern and western Highlands), then you have a real mixing pot of linguistic terms.

While all of this variety makes life more interesting, it can also cause confusion for any visitors to Scotland who have to quickly learn some of the uniquely Scottish words. So we’ve collected 25 of our favourite examples.

For even more fun stories relating to language, check out our dedicated words and meanings page, where you can find out why we say white rabbit on the first of the month, the meaning of the word woke, and also eight English idioms which have been used in K-pop songs.

Coorie

Meaning: To snuggle up and get cosy and warm, usually enjoying the simple pleasures of life and slowing down a little.

Example: “It’s freezing - time to to coorie in.”

Tartled

Meaning: To hesitate when addressing or recognising someone or something, possibly because you have forgotten the name.

Example: “I got so nervous about introducing you to this person that I completely tartled.”

Gloaming

Meaning: The time of day when light has faded but it’s not yet completely dark.

Example: “I walked home in the gloaming, just as the street lights were coming on.”

Foosty

Meaning: Something is mouldy, stale, or has gone off.

Example: “This bread is looking a little foosty, I think it might be time to throw it away.”

Outwith

Meaning: Something which is on the outside of something else, or beyond it.

Example: “This is something that is outwith our control and we can’t do anything about it.”

Snib

Meaning: The lock or other fastening on a door.

Example: “Did you put the snib on before you left the house?”

Clipe

Meaning: A person, especially a young child, who is always telling on the behaviour of others.

Example: “That boy is known to be a bit of a clipe."

Swither

Meaning: To be unsure about the choice between two options.

Example: “My mother was was in a swither and pondered for ages over what to do.”

Drouth

Meaning: To be extremely thirsty, usually either first thing in the morning or when you fancy going out for a drink.

Example: “I’ve got a real drouth, would you like to go to the pub?”

Stramash

Meaning: Used to describe anything from a bit of commotion and disorder to a full-on brawl.

Example: “I heard there was a bit of a stramash at the concert at the weekend.”

Haverin

Meaning: Talking about nothing in particular, usually for quite a long time.

Example: “I have no idea what they were haverin about, but I just stayed quiet.”

Peely-wally

Meaning: A polite way of saying someone looks unwell.

Example: “Are you okay? You look a bit peely-wally?"

Sleekit

Meaning: A person who is crafty, sly, underhand or deceitful.

Example: “She’s really shown herself to be sleekit.”

Bodach

Meaning: A boorish old man, but usually one who is thought of affectionately.

Example: “I met a bodach when I was out and about yesterday.”

Stravaig

Meaning: To wander aimlessly with no particular purpose, direction or destination in mind, usually enjoying scenery at the same time

Example: “Every afternoon for the past week I’ve found myself stravaiging around.”

Nashgab

Meaning: Particularly harmful or mean gossip or a person who always seems to complain.

Example: “They’re being such a nashgab."

Beflum

Meaning: To use flattery to deceive someone.

Example: “They beflumed that person and they fell for it.”

Smirr

Meaning: Very light rain or mist like rain which soaks you more than you’d think

Example: “It’s just a smirr, but it might be a good idea to take an umbrella.”

Cat dies or budgie dies

Meaning: Your trousers are too short. The two different versions of this popular saying depend on what area of Scotland you are from.

Example: “Is your cat/budgie deid?”

Snell

Meaning: The weather is so bad that you can feel a chill to your bones. It can also be used to refer to a person who is cold and stern.

Example: “Prepare yourself for snell weather this month.”

Beamer

Meaning: A red face due to embarrassment.

Example: “He had a beamer after she asked him out.”

Poke

Meaning: A cone shaped container, often used to serve fish and chips from.

Example: “I’ll have a poke of fish and chips please.”

Carnaptious

Meaning: Someone who is ill-tempered and perhaps looking for an argument or a fight, with very little reason for that, if any reason at all.

Example: “He is known for his carnaptious nature.”

Guddle

Meaning: A confusing or complex situation.

Example: “I found myself in a bit of a guddle this morning when I overslept and missed the train to work.”

Tapsalteerie

Meaning: Upside down

Example: “I’vee turned the house tapsalteerie and I still can’t find what I want.”

