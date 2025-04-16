Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pet experts are warning of a hidden danger on dog walks that many owners are not aware off - here’s how to keep your four-legged friend safe.

With the Easter bank holiday approaching, pet owners may be planning to spend time outdoors with their four legged friends. With this in mind, and with more pleasant weather just on the horizon, dog lovers are being warned of a hidden hazard that could harm your four-legged friend.

The dog experts at Pet Range are highlighting a threat to pet health, many owners may not even be aware of. Dogs ingesting mouldy food, particularly bread, while out on walks actually poses a major health risk and is something that is often found laying around - whether a discarded sandwich or crusts left for the ducks.

Claire Kelly, Head of Marketing at Pet Range, said: “As dog owners, it’s so important to stay alert while out on walks. Be sure to keep an eye on what your dog’s sniffing, and train them to respond reliably to commands like ‘leave it’. If you’re in areas where food waste is common, consider keeping them on a lead or using distractions to steer them away from potential hazards. The quicker you spot an issue, the quicker you can prevent a trip to the vet.

“Everyone plays a part in maintaining a clean and safe environment for our pets. Properly disposing of food waste and encouraging others to do the same can reduce the risk of dangerous mould growth. By ensuring that public spaces are clean, we can protect not only our own pets but all animals that roam in these areas.”

Why is mouldy food dangerous to dogs?

Mould is a type of fungus that grows on food left exposed to air, particularly in damp or warm conditions. While you might expect to find it at the back of your fridge, it’s also common in parks, lay-bys, hedgerows, and along public footpaths where food has been carelessly discarded.

When dogs ingest certain types of mould, they can become seriously ill. Some produce mycotoxins — poisonous compounds that are dangerous to both animals and humans. In dogs, mycotoxins can lead to a condition known as mycotoxicosis, commonly known as mould poisoning.

Common places discarded food may pose a risk include:

Woodland trails and footpaths

Picnic spots and playgrounds

Urban parks and verges near takeaways

Compost heaps and garden waste bins

Not all mould is toxic, but certain strains are particularly dangerous. According to the MSD veterinary manual, the strain Penicilium - commonly found on human food waste - is known to produce harmful mycotoxins. Another common but harmful mould species is Aspergillus flavus, which is often found on mouldy bread.

Mould poisoning symptoms in dogs

Mycotoxicosis symptoms can set in rapidly, often within minutes of consuming contaminated food, and they can be life-threatening. Smaller breeds risk more severe symptoms. Mould poisoning can trigger a range of symptoms in dogs, including:

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Lethargy and sluggishness

Loss of appetite

Poor coordination and muscle spasms

Yellowing eyes, skin, or gums

Tremors and seizures

Salivation (excess dribbling or drooling)

Elevated body temperature

Restlessness and agitation

Pneumonia

Even a small amount of contaminated food can have a severe impact, so it’s important to be vigilant. If you suspect mould poisoning has occurred, always contact your vet as soon as possible.

Can mould poisoning in dogs be cured?

The good news is that when it’s caught early, most dogs fully recover from mould poisoning. Vets will typically provide IV fluids to flush the system, as well as medicine to manage symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. Antibiotics may be prescribed to control infections.

Delays in treatment are more likely to lead to serious complications, so don’t wait for symptoms to worsen — always seek help straight away.

How to keep your dog safe from mouldy food

While we can’t control what others leave behind, we can take proactive steps to protect our pets. Here are some practical tips to help keep your furry friend safe when out on walks.

Stay vigilant: Keep a close eye on what your dog is sniffing or attempting to eat, especially in areas where food litter is common. If in doubt, use a lead.

Teach the ‘leave it’ command: Training your dog to respond to the ‘leave it’ command can be a lifesaver. Use positive reinforcement to help create a reliable response when your dog tries to pick up something they shouldn’t.

Avoid high-risk areas: If you know certain places tend to be littered with leftover food, consider taking a different route, particularly during warmer months when mould develops more quickly.

Carry distractions: Toys or treats can help redirect your dog’s attention if they’re fixated on something on the ground.

Know the signs of poisoning: Even the most careful owners can’t prevent every accident. If your dog shows any of the above symptoms after a walk, or you see them ingest mouldy food, contact your vet immediately.

Don’t litter: Always dispose of food waste responsibly, either in bins or by taking it home. Even something as seemingly innocent as an apple core or banana peel can grow mould and become dangerous to pets and wildlife.