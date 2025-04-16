Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Easter weekend approaches, the big question on many minds is, when will the sun return?

After a period of wet and windy weather, the Met Office says that although sunshine is on the cards, the conditions will remain changeable right through the bank holiday.

Following heavy rainfall overnight in parts of the UK, including around 70mm in Dartmoor, the rain is slowly moving northward, bringing wettest conditions to western and northern regions.

A yellow weather warning for rain remains in place for Northern Ireland. But for many, brighter skies are set to follow, with southern parts expected to see sunny intervals and fewer showers by this evening, albeit still blustery and feeling chilly.

On Thursday, the forecasters predict the outlook to improve. The Met Office says: “Tomorrow looks to be a drier and brighter day for many, feeling a little warmer in any sunshine,” the Met Office said. Some heavy showers may still affect parts of the south and west, and rain may linger in parts of Scotland.

As we head into the Easter weekend, Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Skeates said: “The Easter weekend is set to bring changeable weather for many. Some areas may experience near dry conditions all weekend, whilst others may see heavy rain.”

The Met Office is closely monitoring an area of low pressure that could bring disruptive rain to southwest England, Northern Ireland, and south Wales on Friday. Skeates warned: “This will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions, with a lot of spray on the roads, and it’s important people keep an eye on our forecast as things evolve over the coming day or so.”

The RAC is also advising motorists to prepare for delays. Spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “If the heavy rain expected in the West Country and south Wales on Good Friday becomes a reality, many drivers may have their journeys disrupted... It’s vital to plan ahead and be prepared for trips to take longer.”

The best chance for widespread sunshine appears to be Easter Sunday. According to Skeates: “Easter Sunday looks to be the widely drier day of the weekend. Cloud amounts will vary, but most places should see some bright or sunny spells at times. Parts of the far south and west may remain cloudier with a few showers around. Temperatures look generally close to the seasonal average.”

Saturday may also see sunny spells, particularly as the low-pressure system moves away, although some rain may linger in the southwest. Light winds and near-average temperatures are expected in areas that remain dry.

Easter Monday, however, could bring more unsettled weather. “Things probably turn a little more unsettled again on Monday, with outbreaks of rain/showers in the south and west, tending to spread northwards and perhaps becoming heavy at times,” said Skeates.

Easter forecast

Good Friday: Drier and brighter for many, but showers still likely in the south and west.

Saturday: Some sun expected, but rain may persist in the southwest.

Easter Sunday: Sunshine likely across the UK.

Easter Monday: Turning unsettled again with more showers likely.