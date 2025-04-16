Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The skies over the UK will once again be illuminated by a spectacular natural show this week as the Lyrid Meteor Shower makes its return.

And now, people across the country are being urged to keep their eyes peeled for this breathtaking celestial display as it streaks across the night sky.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich, the Lyrid meteor shower occurs in April each year and is watched by people around the world. The spectacle was first observed in ancient China in 687 BC, making it one of the oldest known meteor showers in existence.

The experts say the bright display of meteors occurs when the Lyrids pass through the trail of debris left by the Thatcher Comet. One of the most unpredictable meteor showers, the Lyrids are also known for surges that can see high rates of meteors per hour.

But when will the Lyrid Meteor Shower take place and when will it peak in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Lyrid meteor shower 2025?

This year, the Lyrid meteor shower will be active from April 16 to 25, offering sky-watchers across the UK over a week of potential viewing opportunities. The meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of Monday, April 21 into the early hours of Tuesday, April 22, when the most meteors per hour may be visible.

When is the best time to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower in the UK?

The Royal Observatory advises that the best time to see the Lyrids is in the early morning of the peak day after midnight, when the radiant point, in the constellation of Lyra, will have risen in the East.

It says: “The later in the morning you wait, the higher the radiant will rise and the fewer meteors will be hidden below the horizon. But the closer you get to sunrise the brighter the sky is going to become, so plan accordingly!”

It adds on the night of April 22 and 23, the Moon will be below the horizon until around 3am GMT, so won't cause light pollution, making conditions ideal to observe the peak.

What will the weather be like in the UK?

According to the Met Office long-range forecast from April 21 to 30, many areas look to be rather showery at the start of this period, with the heaviest and most frequent showers more likely in the south.

It says: “With time, this showery theme should become more confined to southern areas as pressure builds from the north, and by the final weekend of April high pressure may dominate most of the UK.

“This means a gradual increase in the extent of dry and for some, sunny conditions, though other areas may be rather cloudy at times. Where skies are clear overnight, some late season frost remains possible.

“It is possible that by the end of April, warmer conditions may develop, either through increased amounts of sunshine day on day or through a southerly airflow becoming established.”