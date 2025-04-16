Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parts of the UK are facing heavy rain with more unsettled weather expected heading into the Easter weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow rain warning issued by the Met Office, which began at noon on Tuesday, is in place until the same time on Wednesday across the south west of England, Wales and parts of the West Midlands and north west along the border. Whitechurch in west Wales saw 50.2mm of rain on Tuesday with the Met Office predicting some places covered by the warning could see up to 75mm while it is in place.

The eastern part of Northern Ireland was also covered by a yellow warning which came into place at 2am on Wednesday and runs until 9pm. The Met Office said persistent rain, which will be heavy at times, would develop throughout the day with most of the warning area seeing 20-30mm, although high ground in Co Antrim and Co Down could see 50-60mm before the rain eases from the west during the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warns: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely.

Parts of the UK are facing heavy rain with more unsettled weather expected heading into the Easter weekend. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.” Listed below are the areas affected by the yellow rain weather warning today (Wednesday 16 April).

North West England

Cheshire West and Chester

Halton

Merseyside

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Torbay

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Londonderry

County Tyrone