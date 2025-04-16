Met Office weather update: Yellow rain warning issued for parts of UK ahead of Easter weekend - full list areas affected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A yellow rain warning issued by the Met Office, which began at noon on Tuesday, is in place until the same time on Wednesday across the south west of England, Wales and parts of the West Midlands and north west along the border. Whitechurch in west Wales saw 50.2mm of rain on Tuesday with the Met Office predicting some places covered by the warning could see up to 75mm while it is in place.
The eastern part of Northern Ireland was also covered by a yellow warning which came into place at 2am on Wednesday and runs until 9pm. The Met Office said persistent rain, which will be heavy at times, would develop throughout the day with most of the warning area seeing 20-30mm, although high ground in Co Antrim and Co Down could see 50-60mm before the rain eases from the west during the evening.
The Met Office warns: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely.
“A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.” Listed below are the areas affected by the yellow rain weather warning today (Wednesday 16 April).
North West England
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Halton
- Merseyside
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bristol
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
- Plymouth
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Torbay
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
Northern Ireland
- County Antrim
- County Armagh
- County Down
- County Londonderry
- County Tyrone
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.