Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sky gazers may get a chance to view the Northern lights this week in several U.S. states.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The phenomenon will be viewable two nights in a row this week, including early Wednesday and again Wednesday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center. The coveted light display will be most viewable by lucky Canadians and residents of Alaska.

However, a solid handful of Northern U.S. states may also have a chance to steal a glimpse. People in Canada and some parts of the Northern U.S. may get chances to see the aurora display on the evening of Wednesday, April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky gazers may get a chance to view the Northern lights this week in several U.S. states. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Check NOAA's 30-minute Aurora forecast to get regular updates on the best times for viewing. In the U.S., the celestial display will only be viewable in the northernmost region. According to NOAA's projection, this could include at least some visibility from:

North Dakota

Montana

Minnesota

Washington

Michigan

Wisconsin

Maine

Oregon

Idaho

Wyoming

Iowa

New York

Nebraska

Illinois

Vermont

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

AccuWeather estimated that, if the geomagnetic storm is strong enough, the lights could be visible even farther south than these states. Plus, according to the weather source, you may be able to use long-exposure photography to capture images of the lights even if you can't see them with the naked eye.

As with most celestial phenomena, the best viewing is during the darkest hours of the night and early morning in less densely populated areas away from light pollution.