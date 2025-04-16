Northern Lights Aurora Borealis forecast: US states expected to see spectacle this week - where and when to see it
The phenomenon will be viewable two nights in a row this week, including early Wednesday and again Wednesday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center. The coveted light display will be most viewable by lucky Canadians and residents of Alaska.
However, a solid handful of Northern U.S. states may also have a chance to steal a glimpse. People in Canada and some parts of the Northern U.S. may get chances to see the aurora display on the evening of Wednesday, April 16.
Check NOAA's 30-minute Aurora forecast to get regular updates on the best times for viewing. In the U.S., the celestial display will only be viewable in the northernmost region. According to NOAA's projection, this could include at least some visibility from:
- North Dakota
- Montana
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Maine
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Wyoming
- Iowa
- New York
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Pennsylvania
AccuWeather estimated that, if the geomagnetic storm is strong enough, the lights could be visible even farther south than these states. Plus, according to the weather source, you may be able to use long-exposure photography to capture images of the lights even if you can't see them with the naked eye.
As with most celestial phenomena, the best viewing is during the darkest hours of the night and early morning in less densely populated areas away from light pollution.
