A potential UFO sighting has been spotted above Darlington, a market town in County Durham.

Unexplained flashing lights could be seen moving across the sky. A user posted the video on Reddit yesterday (Thursday 13 March) which shows the beacons of light in the sky.

Danny Shaw, from Newton Aycliffe, saw the mysterious objects in the sky. He told the Northern Echo: “It is like something I have never ever seen before. I honestly have no idea what it could have been. Initially I thought it was a really large plane low down to land at Teesside Airport but when it got closer I realised it couldn't be that."

Users on Reddit had their own theories on what the lights could have been. One user wrote: “Flares I presume”.

Another said: “Flares from Catterick Garrison, they are often in the sky. Catterick has a large number of training areas for exercises and a large number of live firing ranges. These are parachute illumination flairs used to light up targets.”

Catterick Garrison is a major military base located in North Yorkshire, England. It is home to the British Army's largest training establishment.

Some joked it is “probably Elon Musk's latest launch”. Last week Musk’s SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a test flight, months after a previous failed launch attempt. Multiple flights had to be grounded in Florida due to debris.