Odd Socks Day has been running since 2017, and is one of the simplest charity days to participate in

A golf fan is seen during crazy sock day in the third round of the Shell Houston Open at the Redstone Golf Club in 2013 (Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The theme for this year's week is "Reach Out," and it runs from Monday 15 to Friday 18 November.

Odd Socks Day is one of the simplest charity days to participate in - “All you need to do is wear odd socks!” explain the organisers - and aims to celebrate what makes us all unique.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Odd Socks Day?

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated in England and Wales by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, respectme in Scotland and the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum in Northern Ireland.

“There is no pressure to wear the latest fashion or for parents to buy expensive costumes,” say the organisers. “All you have to do to take part is wear odd socks to your school or workplace, it couldn’t be simpler!”

Participating schools and workplaces are urged to ask participants to make a £1 gift - or any donation you deem suitable - to the Anti-Bullying Alliance, but the organisers feel the message of Odd Socks Day is more essential.

“Any money raised for us is a bonus!”

When is Odd Socks Day 2022?

Odd Socks Day is traditionally commemorated on the opening day of Anti-Bullying Week, which is this year on Monday 14 November.

Of course, the fun doesn't have to stop just because you've missed the 'official' date for the day. Continue reading to learn how you can get involved.

Teachers and school staff who want to participate in Anti-Bullying Week should visit the event's website, where they can browse and download free resources.

For older children, the buzz on social media is an important part of Anti-Bullying Week, and a great opportunity for schools to share with the education community how they’ve embraced the anti-bullying message with #AntiBullyingWeek hashtag. They can also participate by downloading a social media pack, which includes Facebook banners, Twitter cover photos and other resources.

Odd Socks Day isn't just for schools and kids; anybody can participate at home, school, in the neighbourhood, or at work. The Anti-Bullying Alliance has prepared a workplace pack that contains everything you need to participate at work.

What is the Odd Socks Day 2022 song?

CBeebies star Andy Day and his band Andy and the Odd Socks are back to support Odd Socks Day. The team co-created Odd Socks Day in 2017, and have supported it ever since with an accompanying charity song each year.

This year, Andy and the Odd Socks have released a new version of their song ‘Calling Out’ for Odd Socks Day. All proceeds will be donated to the Anti-Bullying Alliance, and the single is also available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

How can I donate?

You can donate to the Anti-Bullying Alliance directly via their Just Giving page.

You can also send cheques, made payable to the ‘Anti-Bullying Alliance’ and posted to Anti-Bullying Alliance, National Children’s Bureau, 23 Mentmore Terrace, Hackney, London, E8 3PN.

Make sure you include your name and your address, as the Alliance likes to acknowledge all funds raised wherever possible.

