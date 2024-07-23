Rain or shine - top tips to beat summer boredom with indoor games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With drizzle and downpours one minute and temperatures soaring the next, the ongoing unpredictable forecasts mean it's even more difficult to plan how to keep kids entertained over the school holidays. So it may be time to reach for a board game.

According to the Met Office, from October 2022 to March 2024, England experienced record rainfall for 18 months, and the temperamental weather leaves parents with the challenge of keeping kids active, amused and out of mischief. When getting active in the great outdoors isn’t an option, these four indoor games from TOMY provide entertainment for the whole family through wet weekends and soggy school holidays.

Wet weather needn’t mean kids miss a chance to hone their fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

Flip Football

The original Screwball Scramble now comes with an exciting new twist – this time the challenge is vertical. Use three controls to operate around more than a dozen obstacles and climb your marble up the maze, beating gravity and the clock to reach the top. If you lose your cool and let it drop, it’s time to start over and try again before time runs out.

Suitable for one to four players, this fast-paced game helps younger children develop patience and concentration skills as they go head-to-head with family and friends or play solo to beat their fastest time.

If you loved Screwball Scramble I and II (sold separately), Level Up and reach for the top in this new edition, perfect for rainy day fun.

RRP: £30

Suitable for ages: 5+

Stockists include: Argos, Amazon, Smyth’s Toys, Firestorm Games, Toy Street

5 Up

Inject some excitement into a day spent indoors with 5 Up, the thrilling game of chance. Unzip the fun and unfold the pouch to reveal the game mat. Each player starts with 10 tokens – the goal is to lose all your tokens. When it’s your turn, roll the dice. Whatever number you get, place a token on the corresponding number on the mat. If you roll a 5 Up, you get to discard a token but beware, if you roll a number that already has a token on it, you'll have to take all the tokens on the mat, putting you further back in the race!

Designed for two to six players, 5 Up is quick and easy to learn and can be enjoyed by kids, teens and adults, making it a fantastic pick for family game nights and gatherings with friends.

If you’ve got holiday plans over the summer break, 5 Up is also travel-friendly, conveniently folding up into a soft, compact pouch that can be packed away for on-the-go entertainment.

RRP: £8

Suitable for ages: 6+

Stockists include: Amazon, The Entertainer, Zatu Games, Firestorm Games

Battle Royale: Last One Standing

When the weather is not quite barbecue-ready, gather all your friends inside and launch an epic tournament of strategy and survival. Battle Royale: Last One Standing is an exhilarating board game suitable for older children who are developing their strategic thinking and adaptability. The playing field dynamically changes throughout, challenging players to stay on the lookout for explosive eruptions, treacherous ground, and of course, enemy warriors.

Immerse yourself in a contest of wit, luck, and strategy, where every decision could lead to victory or defeat as you outmanoeuvre rivals in a quest to remain the sole survivor. Each game session promises a unique experience, making this game one you’ll return to again and again, regardless of the weather! With a tropical island setting and exhilarating storyline, Battle Royale: Last One Standing is the perfect game to banish the clouds and bring back that summer feeling.

RRP: £27.99

Suitable for ages: 8+

Stockists include: Zatu Games, Firestorm Games

Flip Football

Celebrate the big summer of sport with this football-themed card game. Flip Football comes with all the tension and excitement of a real football match, in a deck of 90 cards.

Watch the game unfold play-by-play as you flip cards back and forth to attack, defend, win penalties and score for your team. Putting two players head-to-head in a thrilling competitive match, Flip Football is the perfect way to engage with the big game from the comfort of the warm and dry. For the full experience, why not get the whole family involved and hold a Flip Football tournament to rival the Euros?

RRP: £8

Suitable for ages: 8+