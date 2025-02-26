Nobody wants ‘one of a kind’ Woody the Shih Tzu x Poodle who has been dubbed the UK’s most forgotten dog after spending 10 years in kennels.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woody the Shih Tzu x Poodle has been dubbed the UK's most forgotten dog after spending almost his entire life in kennels. The 11-year-old has been a resident of one of the Dogs Trust rehoming centres for the last decade and staff can’t understand why nobody wants him.

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham have described the pooch as “one of a kind” and “the most intelligent dog” they’ve ever worked with. With such a heartbreaking story, staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham pull out all the stops every year to ensure his big day does not pass unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Woody was showered in birthday cards, toys, and gifts from his fans nationwide thanks to his new role as a Sponsor Dog. Michaela Wells, Assistant Manager at the centre said: “Woody is an incredible dog.

Nobody wants ‘one of a kind’ Woody the Shih Tzu x Poodle | Dogs Trust / SWNS

"He’s clever, playful and full of personality. We adore him, and every birthday we celebrate with him is special, but what he really needs is a home of his own. He deserves to spend his next birthday on a cosy sofa, not in a kennel.

"After a decade of waiting, we know there’s someone out there who’s the perfect match for Woody - we just need to find them!”

Woody initially came to Dogs Trust back in September 2015, as his owners were struggling with some of his behaviours. Now, after spending 10 years in kennels, his Dogs Trust carers say introducing him to life in a home will take a lot of time and patience as he is so accustomed to his current routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woody is looking for a family who can match his sharp mind and playful spirit and someone who will understand his need for space. Even at his old age, Woody has energy to burn, whether it’s showing off tricks, playing tug, or sniffing out adventures.

The Dogs Trust team would also need to speak to potential adopters about Woody’s health conditions and how to easily manage them at home.

If you think you could offer this little dog the life he deserves and help him celebrate his next birthday in the comfort of his own home, you can find out more details, including information on how to go about adopting Woody, at the Dogs Trust website.