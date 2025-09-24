What’s happening to Legoland? Merlin sells entertainment venues for £200m

Legoland entertainment venues are changing hands as Merlin sells discovery centres for £200m.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danish toy giant Lego has announced it has struck a deal with Merlin to buy the Lego and Legoland branded discovery centres as part of a strategy to grow the brand’s retail focus. The building bricks behemoth has agreed to buy 29 entertainment venues from the theme park giant for £200 million.

Alton Towers owner Merlin Entertainments currently operates the 29 entertainment venues, which feature Lego building areas, creative workshops and retail outlets. The sites are spread across nine countries, including two locations in the UK, in Birmingham and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29 centres are largely based in the US and have around five million visitors per year. The deal is expected to close around the end of the year. Legoland Resorts, such as Legoland in Windsor, are not included in the deal, which will continue to be operated by Merlin under licence.

Lego has struck a deal with Merlin to buy Lego and Legoland branded discovery centres | Laura Lean/PA Wire

Lego Group chief executive Niels B Christiansen said: “We are excited to welcome the discovery centres to the Lego Group and appreciate all that Merlin Entertainments has done to bring the Lego brand to life through these attractions.

“They will be an important addition to our global network of retail stores and allow us to offer fans of all ages even more memorable hands-on brand and shopping experiences. We are looking forward to welcoming the dedicated discovery centre teams who inspire visitors bring to life their imagination and creativity through the power of Lego Play.”

Fiona Eastwood, chief executive of Merlin Entertainments, said: “For 20 years, Merlin has partnered with the Lego Group to bring its beloved brand to life through experiential play, including in the discovery centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is now a natural next step for the centres to become part of the Lego Group, allowing Merlin to strengthen its focus on driving the growth and success of Legoland Resorts alongside our other attractions worldwide.

“Together with the Lego Group, we look forward to the opportunities ahead as we build on our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for families across the globe.”