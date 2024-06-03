Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people have reported having not received their child benefit payments.

HMRC has confirmed there is an issue after thousands of parents reported missing benefits payments. Complaints began over the weekend when recipients noticed they had not received child benefit payments, and initially, HMRC denied any issues.

But on Monday morning (3 June), the department acknowledged the problem and began investigating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, HMRC said: "We are aware some customers’ child benefit payments have not arrived and we are working to resolve the issue."

Many expressed frustration over the delay, taking to social media to voice their concerns, where a HMRC representative acknowledged the problem but said that the cause was still unknown.

The HMRC helpline contact number for child benefit inquiries is 0300 200 3100. However, due to the high volume of calls related to this issue, it might be difficult to get through. Some people have reported attempting to call HMRC up to 30 times without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that HMRC has acknowledged the problem and many people are trying to call, it might be more practical to wait for official updates or resolutions before attempting to contact them.

This approach can help reduce the call volume and allow HMRC to focus on resolving the issue more efficiently.

Child benefit is available to those responsible for raising a child under 16, or under 20 if they remain in approved education or training.