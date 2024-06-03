Why hasn't my child benefit been paid? Why haven't I been paid - and HMRC child benefit office contact number
and live on Freeview channel 276
HMRC has confirmed there is an issue after thousands of parents reported missing benefits payments. Complaints began over the weekend when recipients noticed they had not received child benefit payments, and initially, HMRC denied any issues.
But on Monday morning (3 June), the department acknowledged the problem and began investigating.
In a statement, HMRC said: "We are aware some customers’ child benefit payments have not arrived and we are working to resolve the issue."
Many expressed frustration over the delay, taking to social media to voice their concerns, where a HMRC representative acknowledged the problem but said that the cause was still unknown.
The HMRC helpline contact number for child benefit inquiries is 0300 200 3100. However, due to the high volume of calls related to this issue, it might be difficult to get through. Some people have reported attempting to call HMRC up to 30 times without success.
Given that HMRC has acknowledged the problem and many people are trying to call, it might be more practical to wait for official updates or resolutions before attempting to contact them.
This approach can help reduce the call volume and allow HMRC to focus on resolving the issue more efficiently.
Child benefit is available to those responsible for raising a child under 16, or under 20 if they remain in approved education or training.
Only one person can claim the benefit per child, but there is no limit to the number of children for whom benefits can be claimed. Payments are typically made every four weeks, with the option for weekly payments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.