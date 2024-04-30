(Photo: Getty Images)

Potentially providing up to £691 monthly, these Personal Independence Payments (PIP) are disbursed every four weeks to those who qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as the assessment process considers the extent to which the health condition affects mobility and daily activities, those in the process of making a new claim or those who have already filed one are being advised to provide at least one piece of supporting evidence from an appropriate professional.

That could sound daunting, but you may not know about the wide range of supporting evidence you can provide, and it’s likely that you already possess the relevant information.

Lee Dougela, a case manager at Social Security Scotland (who provide Scotland’s equivalent of PIP, known as Adult Disability Payment), says: “We need one piece of supporting information from a professional to process an application.

“Supporting information is important, but it’s where we have the biggest issue. It can be something as little as confirming your condition. Details about what it’s like to live with the condition are probably the most helpful information we can get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people assume that the supporting evidence must be medical in nature or issued by a doctor. That’s not always the case, and Social Security Scotland says the most beneficial information often originates from places like:

Counsellors

Support workers

Teachers

Allied health professionals

Dougela added: “Obviously, GP's and people like that are really busy, so something like a picture of the box medication came in, with the name on it, will do because certain medications are for certain conditions.

“Snap it, upload it, things like that mean we can sometimes even avoid having to go to the GP.”

Information that can be submitted includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care plans

Medical reports

Certificates

Letters outlining housing adaptations or school reports, highlighting adjustments made to help the claimant prescription lists that show the medication you take

Test results

Such documentation aids case managers in evaluating an individual's condition, disability or daily living and mobility requirements, and can help speed up the decision process.

Official guidance says that other pieces of additional information that could speed up the process include the following:

information about your condition or your symptoms, if you're still waiting for a diagnosis

information about any medical tests you have had, and the results if you have them

contact details for your GP

contact details for anyone else who could give more information about your condition, such as a family member or someone who looks after you

In Scotland, those applying for disability benefits who may find it difficult to collect supporting evidence for themselves have the option to designate organisations to arrange it on their behalf.

These can include third-sector organisations providing assistance in their daily lives, such as those offering social care or support during illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad