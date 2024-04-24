(Photo: Ascannio - stock.adobe.com)

Thousands of Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefit payments will be impacted in May, following a revision to the payment schedule.

The changes come about as a result of the month coming with two bank holidays, but the DWP has confirmed exactly how payments will be affected.

Most of May’s benefits and pension payments will be going out as normal. But, if your expected payment falls on one of the bank holiday Mondays (6 May and 27 May), you can expect a slight anomaly. Here’s what will happen:

What’s changing in May?

In May, most benefits and pension payments will be paid out as they would any other month. They include the following:

Universal Credit

State pension

Pension credit

Child benefit

Disability living allowance

Personal independence payment

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Employment support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance

But if your expected payment date falls on one of May's bank holidays, you can expect to receive your money on the previous working day.

That means, if you’re expecting to be paid on the Early May bank holiday (6 May), you’ll actually receive payment on Friday 3 May. And if your payment date falls on the Spring bank holiday (27 May), you should receive your money on Friday 24 May.

The money will be deposited into your account as usual if you’re due to be paid on any other date.

Even if your pay date has been affected by the bank holiday, there’s nothing you need to do, and your benefit payment should be made automatically on the new date. There also won't be any changes to the amount you're paid.

I haven’t been paid... what should I do?

If your benefit payment doesn't arrive when you expect it to, first make sure the date on both your bank account and your award notice are correct.

If you do have the correct date but the money isn’t there, the DWP says you should call the appropriate helpline.

Universal Credit claimants can call for free on 0800 328 9344 or, for Welsh speakers, on 0800 012 1888. Textphone services are available at 0800 328 1344. Additionally, Child Benefit claimants are encouraged to contact the DWP via the provided numbers.

For assistance with Tax Credits, call HMRC for free on 0345 300 3900 within the UK or on +44 2890 538 192 from outside the UK.

Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Incapacity Benefit, and Employment and Support Allowance claimants can call for free on 0800 169 0310.