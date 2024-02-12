Can I claim PIP? The 25 health conditions that the Department for Work and Pensions will consider
People suffering from a variety of health complications could be entitled to compensation from the government.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) can provide a helping hand to people struggling with any of the below 25 health conditions, meaning you could be getting up to £691 per month.
This financial aid is known as personal independence payments (PIP) and is given out every four weeks to those who need it. However, the assessment for it gives weight to how much the health condition impacts your mobility and daily life.
However, this means many people might not realise help is available for their illnesses. Here are the conditions that can entitle you to PIP payments:
- Sleep apnoea
- Upper respiratory tract
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Chronic bronchitis
- Cystic fibrosis
- Emphysema
- Empyema
- Bronchiectasis
- Asthma
- Asbestosis
- Extrinsic allergic alveolitis
- Fibrosing alveolitis
- Sarcoidosis
- Silicosis
- Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration
- Pulmonary fibrosis - other/type not known
- Pneumoconiosis
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pleura
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumothorax
- Pulmonary embolus
- Pneumonia
- Lung transplantation
- Heart and lung transplantation
To find out if you are eligible for PIP, go to the government website.
