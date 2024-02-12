These health conditions could entitle you to disability payments from the DWP. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

People suffering from a variety of health complications could be entitled to compensation from the government.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) can provide a helping hand to people struggling with any of the below 25 health conditions, meaning you could be getting up to £691 per month.

This financial aid is known as personal independence payments (PIP) and is given out every four weeks to those who need it. However, the assessment for it gives weight to how much the health condition impacts your mobility and daily life.

However, this means many people might not realise help is available for their illnesses. Here are the conditions that can entitle you to PIP payments:

Sleep apnoea

Upper respiratory tract

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Chronic bronchitis

Cystic fibrosis

Emphysema

Empyema

Bronchiectasis

Asthma

Asbestosis

Extrinsic allergic alveolitis

Fibrosing alveolitis

Sarcoidosis

Silicosis

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration

Pulmonary fibrosis - other/type not known

Pneumoconiosis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Pleura

Pleural effusion

Pneumothorax

Pulmonary embolus

Pneumonia

Lung transplantation

Heart and lung transplantation