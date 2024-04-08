As expected, there were plenty of best and worst dressed at the 2024 CMT Music Awards which took place on Sunday April 7 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Amongst the stars who wowed on the night were Kelsea Ballerini who hosted the awards and dazzled in a scarlet David Koma gown. She was accompanied on the red carpet by her boyfriend, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, who looked stylish in a cream/white jacket and black trousers.

Actress Emma Roberts, the niece of Hollywood star Julia Roberts, looked ethereal in a Dolce & Gabbana gown that she accessorised with gold bow and arrow heart earrings by Irene Neuwirth. I also thought singer Twinnie looked glamorous in a glittering gold dress.

Although I do love colour on the red carpet, there can be such a thing as too much colour and that was certainly the case when it comes to singer Amanda Kate Ferris’s outfit, she chose hot pink, bright yellow and green, and it was just a bit TOO MUCH! The same could be said about the dress Carter Faith chose. Again I adore lace and bows, but the sheer black lace dress with bows was not a good look!

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, ‘Your Place’

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

Breakthrough male video of the year: Warren Zeiders, ‘Pretty Little Poison’

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, ‘Need a Favor’

Duo group video of the year: Dan + Shay, ‘Save Me the Trouble

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, ‘Need a Favor’

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, ‘Need a Favor’

1 . Rapper GloRilla opted for a white corset dress Rapper GloRilla was undoubtedly one of the best dressed at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. She opted for a white corset gown with a thigh-high split that she paired with gladiator style stilettos. GloRilla kept her hair long and opted for waves with a side parting Photo: getty

2 . Brandi Cyrus, the sister of Miley Cyrus at the 2024 CMT Music Awards Don't get me wrong, I love a bit of denim, but unfortunately for Brandi Cyrus, the sister of Miley Cyrus, her denim mini dress with black unfortunately looked tacky rather than stylish Photo: getty

3 . Singer Kelsea Ballerini and her Outer Banks boyfriend Chase Stokes at the 2024 CMT Music Awards Kelsea Ballerini dazzled in a red dress with lace cutout details while her boyfriend, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes looked equally as stylish in a white jacket and black trousers. Kelsea hosted the awards show by herself for the first time Photo: getty

4 . Actress Emma Roberts opted for an ethereal gown at the 2024 CMT Music Awards Actress Emma Roberts looked super chic in a Dolce & Gabbana gown that she accessorised with gold bow and arrow heart earrings by Irene Neuwirth Photo: gettu