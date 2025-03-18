Amongst the winners at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards were Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was named Tour of the Century, (yes I know we are only a quarter of the way through the century), Mariah Carey took home the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award and Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award.

To mark the 25th anniversary of his debut studio album, Country Grammar, Nelly won the 2025 iHeartRadio Landmark Award whilst Gracie Abrams won breakthrough artist of the year. Although the 2025iHeart Radio Awards were all about the winners and nominated artists, it was impossible to avoid some very badly dressed stars on the red carpet.

I am not sure if Tori Spelling thought the dress code for the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards was fancy dress as she opted for a cropped white top, braces attached to a powder blue ruffle skirt and decided to wear her long blonde hair in plaits in a Rapunzel like style. Unfortunately for Tori, the overall look didn’t work, hence why she is on my worst dressed list.

JoJo Siwa also makes NationalWorld’s worst dressed list as it was impossible to take your eyes off her (but for all the wrong reasons). Firstly, it was impossible to ignore what was on her head. She had two supports decorated with pink rhinestones attached to a wing arranged in a ring on her head.

When it came to JoJo Siwa’s outfit, she chose a pink Versace bralette top and matching bottoms that were visible over her rhinestone baggy jeans that she wore with a matching denim jacket. Other stars who failed to impress when it came to her outfits included singer and bassist Blue De Tiger.

I am not sure if Blue De Tiger chose her own dress, or was advised by her stylist, either way, her choice was a BIG mistake. The sheer black mini dress that she wore with black underwear was the definition of tacky and she decided not to wear a bra too.

Take a look if you agree with NationalWorld’s iHeart Radio Awards worst dressed stars…

