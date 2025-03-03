Oscars 2025: The worst dressed stars over the years include Gwyneth Paltrow and Björk

Expect to see celebrities in glamorous outfits at the Oscars 2025, but there will also be stars who fail to deliver when it comes to their fashion choices.

Every year I look forward to watching celebrities on the red carpet at the Oscars and every year I am somehow left a little disappointed. Don’t get me wrong, there are stars who dress to impress every year at the star studded event. However, there are also those A-list stars who it would seem forget to look in the mirror before they head out.

Over the years, there have been some stars who would rather forget what they choose to wear to the Academy Awards. One star who has to be mentioned is Icelandic singer Björk. The singer’s swan dress at the 2001 Oscars became so famous that it has its own Wikipedia page. It was designed by Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski. L’Officiel described it as a dress featuring “a long swan neck draped around the Icelandic singer’s shoulders, with its orange beak delicately on her chest. As Björk glided down the red carpet, she left a trail of eggs in her wake, adding a surrealist touch to the already unconventional ensemble.”

In 2002, Gwyneth Paltrow uncharacteristically wore a very unflattering dress to the Oscars. She chose a sheer Alexander McQueen that she discussed at a later date on her GOOP blog and wrote: “I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars,”

Take a look at the worst dressed outfits at the Oscars over the years and see if you agree…

Cher reportedly wore her 1986 Oscars gown in order to hit back at the Academy for not taking her seriously and it was most certainly a talking point for all the wrong reasons. The outfit was designed by Bob Mackie and she wore a feather headpiece to complete the look. The feather headpiece dominated her look as much as the midriff-baring gown

Although some may say Björk's dress is now iconic, I am still not a fan of the swan dress designed by Marjan Perjoski that she wore in 2001. Actually saying I am not a fan is merely being polite!

This photograph of Lady Gaga at the Oscars is the perfect example to highlight the importance of accessories! I loved the serene look of her dress and I know her red leather gloves were undoubtedly very expensive, but they reminded me of gloves you wash the dishes with!

