Oscars 2025: The worst dressed stars over the years include Gwyneth Paltrow and Björk

Every year I look forward to watching celebrities on the red carpet at the Oscars and every year I am somehow left a little disappointed. Don’t get me wrong, there are stars who dress to impress every year at the star studded event. However, there are also those A-list stars who it would seem forget to look in the mirror before they head out.
Over the years, there have been some stars who would rather forget what they choose to wear to the Academy Awards. One star who has to be mentioned is Icelandic singer Björk. The singer’s swan dress at the 2001 Oscars became so famous that it has its own Wikipedia page. It was designed by Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski. L’Officiel described it as a dress featuring “a long swan neck draped around the Icelandic singer’s shoulders, with its orange beak delicately on her chest. As Björk glided down the red carpet, she left a trail of eggs in her wake, adding a surrealist touch to the already unconventional ensemble.”
In 2002, Gwyneth Paltrow uncharacteristically wore a very unflattering dress to the Oscars. She chose a sheer Alexander McQueen that she discussed at a later date on her GOOP blog and wrote: “I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars,”
Take a look at the worst dressed outfits at the Oscars over the years and see if you agree…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.