The host of the 2025 SAG Awards was Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, presenters included Ariana Grande, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster and Lisa Kudrow. Host Kristen Bell originally wanted Hollywood awards to be cancelled after the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.
She told USA Today that "I thought they all should be canceled and the money should go to the fire victims." However she changed her mind and she revealed that the reason for her change of heart was that “I realized these awards shows are a huge part of Los Angeles' economy, employing hundreds, if not thousands, of gig workers: drivers, hair and makeup artists, musicians. It's actually paramount we have them so these people can work.”
As expected there were some stars who dressed to impress at the 2025 SAG Awards and they included Selena Gomez. She oozed Old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder midnight blue Celine dress. With a slick of red lipstick and an elegant bob, she looked the epitome of elegance.
I was also a fan of Millie Bobby Brown’s peach Louis Vuitton dress, she debuted her blonde hair at the awards which suits her perfectly. I however was less than enamoured with Timothée Chalamet’s look. Some have labelled his shirt ‘brat green’ but whatever you call it, it didn’t work. As for his leather suit, I personally was not a fan!
