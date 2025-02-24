The host of the 2025 SAG Awards was Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, presenters included Ariana Grande, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster and Lisa Kudrow. Host Kristen Bell originally wanted Hollywood awards to be cancelled after the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

She told USA Today that "I thought they all should be canceled and the money should go to the fire victims." However she changed her mind and she revealed that the reason for her change of heart was that “I realized these awards shows are a huge part of Los Angeles' economy, employing hundreds, if not thousands, of gig workers: drivers, hair and makeup artists, musicians. It's actually paramount we have them so these people can work.”

As expected there were some stars who dressed to impress at the 2025 SAG Awards and they included Selena Gomez. She oozed Old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder midnight blue Celine dress. With a slick of red lipstick and an elegant bob, she looked the epitome of elegance.

I was also a fan of Millie Bobby Brown’s peach Louis Vuitton dress, she debuted her blonde hair at the awards which suits her perfectly. I however was less than enamoured with Timothée Chalamet’s look. Some have labelled his shirt ‘brat green’ but whatever you call it, it didn’t work. As for his leather suit, I personally was not a fan!

Take a look at NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed stars at the 2025 SAG Awards

1 . Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet and Millie Bobby Brown Whilst Millie Bobby Brown and Selena Gomez were amongst the best dressed stars at the 2025 SAG Awards, Timothée Chalamet was on the worst dressed list | Getty Images Share

2 . Selena Gomez poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Only Murders in the Building" during the 31st Best Dressed: Selena Gomez oozed Old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder midnight blue Celine dress | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . US-French actor Timothee Chalamet poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for "A Complete Unknown" during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards Worst Dressed: Oh dear, I certainly was not a fan of Timothee Chalamet's acid green shirt and leather suit | AFP via Getty Images Share